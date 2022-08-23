Residents of Warden Road and Spring Trace in Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin, gathered yesterday morning to protest against what they say has been years of neglect of their roadways, deplorable potholes and a sense of abandonment within the community.
Residents blocked access in and out of the area with burning debris and tyres, calling for action from the area’s representatives in repairing its roads.
“Nobody wants to do anything about it. All we want is the road to fix. The cost of living has plenty of people out here not working,” one resident said as others gathered debris in the road centre.
Another said, “How long will we have to wait again? We reach the stage where it is overbearing, we back against the wall and we are fed up with getting squeezed. Look Point Fortin is a People’s National Movement (PNM) stronghold and every time elections are won for PNM and look at the condition. They don’t care about anybody.”
As frustration among residents grew, some decided to fill one major pothole with debris. Residents took to throwing stones into the hole to demonstrate how deep it was.
“Look at the size of the potholes we are dealing with in Point Fortin. Big stone we have to fill it with. We fed up of the PNM,” one said while throwing stones.
Speaking to the Express, one resident and taxi driver, who asked not to be named, said the roads had been deteriorating for at least five years, with temporary patchwork failing to significantly repair the major potholes in the area.
“The protest is about better road conditions because the roads in my area are horrible and dilapidated. I am a taxi driver, and it isn’t easy on the road as a single mother. The road has been like this for more than five years and all they are doing is patching but that makes no sense because it makes it worse for the drivers. That is why the residents decided to come together and make a stand,” she said.
Costly repairs
The taxi driver said working along the roads had proven a difficult and expensive task with her having to fork out funds to repair her vehicle .
“Last month I had to get things done for my kids, so I went out in the rainy weather and when I went there the roads were filled with water and I went in the hole. I had shocks to change, cables, and other parts in the tyre. I changed it and the next day it started to make noise. All of the roads are bad, but they can do better given that Point Fortin is a borough,” she said.
She said Member of Parliament Kennedy Richards passed through the protest yesterday morning but did not stop to speak with residents. By midday she said, police officers had visited the area and cleared the roads of debris but protesters were waiting at the scene to see what would happen.
“The Member of Parliament passed and saw the combustion and watched and turned and passed on the other side. He didn’t talk to the villagers. He is from here, so he knows what is going on. We just want the roads to be fixed and we are showing concern standing out here.
“The police came lined up in the road but the villagers around enjoying themselves playing cricket and they came with a vehicle and parked up. A maxi load is coming down so we are just here waiting to see what will happen,” she said.
The Express tried contacting Richards as well as Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas for a response. None was received.