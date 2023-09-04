There should be relief this morning for commuters along the south-western peninsula, as from 5 a.m. a new segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway from Grants Trace in Rousillac to the La Brea exit will be opened.
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, upon opening the eight-kilometre segment yesterday, said that the use of that segment was a promise he kept to taxi-drivers, members of the Point Fortin constituency and other road users to allow access to the highway before the reopening of the new school term.
“This morning we are here to keep that promise,” Sinanan told the media as he stood on the new highway segment.
The Works and Transport Minister said that use of the new road will save time for commuters.
“Taxi-drivers said it would normally take them an hour and a half down from San Fernando to La Brea and then to Point Fortin. This (segment) will make the journey about 20 minutes therefore the access is saving about an hour via the highway. I know commuters will welcome that,” said Sinanan.
He added that the entire road network should be completed and opened by the end of September except for two areas – the Mosquito Creek and Fyzabad.
Once the highway works were completed, Sinanan said, the focus of the roadworks will turn to the Southern Main Road.
“There are two spots that we will have to bypass. We know we have some challenges on the Creek. We have a one-lane (road) operating on the Creek.
Just beyond that point there are BP gas lines and we have to bypass that area. There are solutions that are being found for that area. From the La Brea roundabout we will go back to the Southern Main Road for just about three minutes and then we rejoin the highway to Point Fortin,” he explained.
Final stages
“At the Mosquito Creek, we are in the final stages with the new designs, which is a technical part of the project. From day one it was known that that was going to be a challenging part. There were several failures heading back to 2013, 2014 and then a failure last year. We are working on a solution which we have and are doing a review with the experts. We have engaged international consultants with the Andean Development Bank to make sure that the solution we are using can work. We are hoping to have that solution confirmed within the next month and once confirmed that piece will continue. But work is ongoing on the Creek as we speak,” he said.
Sinanan said that the cost of the highway came in around the $7 billion budget despite delays, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“(The highway) was started in 2011 with significant complications. It had to be shut down, there were several contractors fired, the job was stalled. When we restarted the job, there was serious downtime due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We lost almost two and a half years because of Covid. Contractors obviously had claims for downtime. What I can say is that the highway was completed within the budget. We would have had some cost overruns because of the delays and escalation of prices”, he said.
The Works and Transport Minister said that project was divided into 12 packages, and the highway is almost 98 per cent completed at this stage.
Sinanan said that five local construction contractors worked Junior Sammy Contractors, Namalco, Lutchmeesingh’s Transport Contractors Ltd, General Earth Movers and Jusamco.
Locals performed well
“All of them performed hats off to them did wonderful job. Work of highest quality. We are very proud of local contractors,” he said. “Prior to that was the OAS company who was the lead contractor but for some strange reasons there were several contractors in and out. The project just never got off the ground. There were several parts of this project that were opened without final paving on it.”
Sinanan urged road users to be cautions and observe the speed limit of the roads and avoid fatal accidents.
He said, “This road is of world-class standard and you might be tempted to drive over the speed limit. We do have a speed limit. I beg you to obey the speed limit. It may be very tempting to see how fast your car can go. This is not the road for it. Please take your time on this road, it is very nice to drive on, and very encouraging. This is a dream but please, let us obey the speed limit. Most of the fatal accidents we see occur when people exceed the speed limit. If we all drive within the speed limits, then we would minimise accidents. The roads are designed for certain speeds so once you stay within the limits then the road network will be a lot safer.”