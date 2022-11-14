Residents of Sobo Extension Road in La Brea will no longer be forced to navigate a progressive landslide that collapsed half the roadway earlier this year as repair work began yesterday afternoon.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan was accompanied by councillor for the area Gerald Debesette yesterday in visiting the site of the slippage where Namalco, a construction company located in La Brea, started repairs to the crumbled road.
Sinanan assured residents that a temporary structure to the roadway would be reinstated to allow for passage in and out of the area.
The slippage, which residents attributed to a leaking water line, would later be visited by the ministry’s engineers to determine a permanent solution, he said.
“At least the road will be shored up and the residents will have access in and out of the area,” said the minister.
A news release from the Ministry of Works and Transport yesterday stated that Namalco “offered to undertake emergency rehabilitation works to urgently address the landslip to provide relief to motorists and residents in the area”.
Sinanan commended the company and added that he was looking forward to other contractors contributing pro-bono to their communities. However, he said, all such work would be supervised by the Ministry itself.
Referring to other road and infrastructural issues, he said the country was being challenged by drastically-changed weather patterns that had produced serious challenges over the past week.
Despite this, he said, connectivity had remained intact and all of Trinidad’s bridges remained in place.
Challenges
“There are some challenges but the whole drive in the Ministry is to ensure that there is no community that is cut off and at this point in time no community is cut off. No part of Trinidad is cut off for anyone… There is serious rainfall and the ground is saturated as you can see, anywhere you go you have landslides being created, this seems to be the new norm and we have to work around that,” he said.
“We had two instances of semblance to the collapse of a bridge. It was not a collapse as the one in the Caroni area, it was an approach to the bridge and within 24 hours the drudge was reinstated, The second one was something circulating on social media in the Cumuto area and that was actually a working job site that the Ministry cleared out to cast and put in new cylinders. We have three roads now that are closed where there are landslides and the Ministry closed the roads for three weeks and they are active worksites.”
Referring to the recently-launched Secondary Roads Company, Sinanan said: “That company will basically assist all the regional corporations even on roads like this which fall under the regional corporation, that company will take up the mantle there. What we expect to see is a huge ramping up of the road infrastructure in Trinidad because now we have two separate agencies and a lot of road works.”
Speaking to the Express in a telephone interview yesterday, United National Congress activist Victor Roberts said residents welcomed the repairs but the constituency remained plagued by several other flaws that were equally in need of repair.
“Unfortunately, the problem remains why do we have to wait until the dual carriageway comes to this before action. It is a failure of proper maintenance in relation to the infrastructure in this country. We have the Quarry SS Erin Road, Chatham Cedros Road, we have a lot of roads falling apart. I hope the minister travelling down here would see the condition and recognise his shortcomings and make amendments,” he said.