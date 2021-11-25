A vendor and his wife selling vegetables roadside were robbed at gunpoint on Monday.
The robbers took the couple’s vehicle, the day’s sales and cell phone and fled.
The couple was plying their trade at Rivulet Road, Couva, in the vicinity of the NP gas station when, around 5.15 p.m., they were accosted by two men both with firearms.
The men exited a white Nissan Tiida and announced a robbery.
They took from the vendors’ $1,500, their white Toyota Fielder stationwagon valued at $65,000, and a Samsung A10 cell phone valued at $1,400.
A report was made at Couva Police Station and PC Hassanali is continuing investigations.