Two patrons were robbed at a punch stall in Tobago on Monday.
Armed with guns, two men approached them at the stall along Milford Road, Canaan and announced a robbery. They relieved the patrons of their jewellery and then escaped in a waiting vehicle.
Upon being contacted, officers attached to the Emergency Response Patrol, Inter-Agency Task Force, Crown Point Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Shirvan Road and Crown Point police station responded.
Police intercepted the vehicle and the three suspects exited and ran through nearby bushes. The officers chased after them and the men were held a short distance away. A search of the assailant’s vehicle led to officers allegedly finding items of an evidential nature.
The men, two from Mary’s Hill, Tobago and the other from Port-of-Spain, Trinidad were arrested and taken to the station for processing. One black Glock Pistol and a quantity of ammunition were allegedly recovered at the scene.
The exercise was co-ordinated by Insp Bacchus, supervised by Insps Bacchus, Forbes, acting Insp Stewart and Sgt Wilson. The exercise also included officers from the CID, Joint Intelligence Team, Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, the Canine Unit, and the IATF.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be laid upon completion.