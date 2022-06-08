A 39-year-old doubles vendor was robbed at gunpoint in Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, on Monday afternoon.
The victim told police he was conducting sales at the savannah when he was approached by a man who asked for doubles.
However, as it was being prepared the man pulled a gun from under his jersey and announced a hold-up.
The suspect told the victim “doh run, doh run, ah come for it”, before relieving him of $1,000, which represented the sales for the day. The suspect then ran off in a southern direction.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Nunez are continuing enquiries.