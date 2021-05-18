A 90-year-old man was robbed by a woman who hugged him on a street in Port-of-Spain on Monday.
The elderly man had moments earlier withdrawn $3,000 from an automated teller machine.
In a brief telephone interview with the victim on Tuesday, he told Express, “I did not come out the ATM good and she was there, same time. It happened so suspiciously. I am leaving that to the police to handle it. I don’t even like to use the ATM. I don’t want to talk about it again”.
A police report on the incident said that at around 7.50 a.m. the victim used the Scotia Bank ATM with the help of a bank teller.
He withdrew $2,500 and placed it in his front left side pants pocket.
He then withdrew $500 and placed it in his right-side pants pocket.
He exited the bank around 8.20 a.m. onto the pavement on Frederick Street.
The elderly man was approached by a woman unknown to him, who embraced him saying “Daddy, you know how long me eh see you”.
The man told police that he believed the woman was probably a friend of his granddaughter.
She then walked away heading south towards Independence Square.
Whilst the victim was walking north along Frederick Street, he made a check on the cash, and realised that the $2,500 that he placed in his left side pocket was missing.
A report was made to police and WPC Browne is continuing investigations.