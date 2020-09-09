Officers of the Western Division Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) arrested three robbery suspects this afternoon.
A concerned citizen alerted police to a robbery in progress at Strathmore Avenue, Glencoe at around 1:45 pm today.
The patrol unit responded and the suspects’ vehicle was located shortly after on Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley. They attempted to evade police, which resulted in the two vehicles colliding. The three men were subsequently arrested and their vehicle secured with the assistance of members of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF).
A quantity of stolen items including cell phones and jewellery were recovered.
PC Charles and WPC Ramcharan sustained minor injuries and there was also slight damage to the police vehicle.
The three suspects from Morvant, Petit Valley and San Juan, also sustained minor injuries.