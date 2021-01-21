Three men who allegedly robbed a man of $35,000 in items were arrested during a road traffic exercise on Tuesday.
Around 12.05 a.m., while conducting road checks along the Golden Grove Road, the officers of the Road Policing Task Force stopped a vehicle with three passengers fitting the description of the suspects with regard to the robbery, which had occurred the day before.
The men were detained and the vehicle impounded.
Officers of the Arouca Criminal Investigations Department are continuing investigations.