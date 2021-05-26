THREE robbery victims turned the tables on a gun-toting criminal and chased and apprehended him in Couva on Tuesday.
The victims - one of whom is a retiree from whom $2 was stolen - detained the 26-year-old suspect of California, Couva.
A police report said that at around 5.30 p.m. two men aged 61 and 41, and a 30-year-old woman, were in the car park of a supermarket at Lisas Boulevard, when they were approached by a man.
The man pulled out a firearm and announced a robbery, then stole a quantity of jewellery, three cell phones, and cash from the victims.
The gun-toting man beat victims then ran down the street.
However, the victims followed in pursuit.
The thief fired several rounds at the victims but they were not injured.
Instead the thief stumbled several times and fell.
The victims restrained the thief and contacted the police.
Sgt Modeste, PCs Rajpath, Hosein, Flemming, and other officers responded and arrested a man.
The officers recovered a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver with two live rounds of ammunition, three spent shells and several exhibits were recovered.
The officers took the suspect to the Couva District Health Facility.
The suspect was expected to be charged with the offences of robbery with violence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition.