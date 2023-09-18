“I want to put Arima first...everyone wants to put Arima first. Nobody can be happy about the crime penetrating Arima and across the country.”
So said newly-elected Arima deputy mayor Jovan Roberts, 38, after he assumed office at the Arima Borough Corporation swearing-in ceremony of aldermen, mayor, deputy mayor and election of chairmen of standing committees, at Phase Four Malabar Community Centre last week Monday.
Roberts, who is councillor for Tumpuna, also said he was passionate about reviving sports and culture in the eastern borough. And he expressed delight “the Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) and council” had reposed confidence in him.
Also present were new Arima Mayor Balliram “Bally” Maharaj, 82, and members of the Borough Council.
Offering encouragement and congratulations were outgoing mayor Cagney Cassimire, Arima Member of Parliament Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian, along with People’s National Movement (PNM) founding member Ferdie Ferreira, 91, former Arima mayor Ashton Ford, and Rosslyn Subero, 85, daughter of the late first Arima mayor Francis Subero.
During his spirited maiden address, Maharaj said cameras will be placed throughout the borough to deter criminal elements.
He also said there are plans to transform Arima into an all-inclusive “social media-friendly city”.
A unique place in T&T
In a phone interview last week, Roberts, an Arima resident (Gen D’ Arime), said: “Some of the things we have to tackle in Arima include ‘more’...people want more delivery of goods and services. We have to do more for culture. We have to do more for sports. Those are two areas that you would see short-term interventions.
“Arima is the home of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Carib Community. With Christmas just around the bend, we have to have more activities like parang...Arima is famous for its parang,” he added.
Moving to the long-term goals, he said: “I support the projects the mayor outlined like cameras to catch criminals. I support the social-savvy network. I am passionate about anything that would improve and develop Arima.”
Asked about his takeaway from a battery of speakers, including Cassimire, Maharaj, Beckles and Morris-Julian, Roberts said: “I think Arima is a very unique place in Trinidad and Tobago. And they implored us to manage the expectations of the people. Yesterday (Monday) what we heard from the outgoing and incoming mayor is ‘everyone wants to put Arima first’.”
As he settles down to work, Roberts was adamant about tapping into the council’s collective strengths.
“I think the beauty of this council is it’s less dependent on individual strengths and more dependent on collective strengths. We have different people like Derek King, he’s well-known in the sporting world. Irene Medina, a former journalist and communications expert. We have Balliram Maharaj, he’s a well-known businessman. I will be the glue that sticks everything together.”
On a personal note, Roberts said: “The party and the council have placed their trust in me. I was excited and also very proud to have been sworn in.”
About Jovan Roberts
He has been a member of the People’s National Movement for about ten years.
He is the proprietor of an office supplies company and has a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). He attended Arima Primary Boys’ Roman Catholic School and North Eastern College.
He also studied at RBTT Roytec and University of New Brunswick, Canada.
Asked how he felt about the opportunity to serve, Roberts said: “It’s great. It shows Dr Rowley has confidence in the youths. Sometimes in the Caribbean, leaders don’t retire. It’s fantastic to see we have a leader who is putting things in place. Young people can feel confident about claiming their space and continuing the work which was started.”
Roberts had a word for his burgesses and said: “I am available. I live in Tumpuna. God’s willing, I will do my best to serve you all and anyone who needs assistance.”