ONE man is dead, while another is in critical condition following a shooting in Enterprise yesterday afternoon.
The victim has been identified as Umar Alexis of Railway Road in Enterprise.
Alexis was said to be the son of Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis.
According to police reports, around 3 p.m. yesterday residents of Bhagaloo Street in Enterprise heard a series of gunshots and notified the police.
They told investigators that the gunfire sounded like an exchange between two parties.
Officers from the Central Division responded and, upon arriving at the scene, they found Alexis, and another man identified as Kareem Gardener lying on the ground in a pool of blood.
Both men appeared to have been shot several times.
The injured men were taken to the Chaguanas District Hospital. However, Alexis died while undergoing treatment.
Up to late yesterday evening, Gardener was said to be in a critical condition.
Police have no official motive for the Alexis’ killing, however, it was suspected to be gang-related and linked to his late father - Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis.
Robocop, 50, who was once described as a “crime lord” in his community was gunned down at his business place along Freedom Street on July 17, 2016.