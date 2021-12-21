EMBATTLED cement importer, Rock Hard Distributors Ltd, has no intention of returning to the domestic market, despite a statement by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee Scoon that four companies could soon import cement, bringing competition to the market to offset the 15 per cent price hike recently announced by Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL).
The price increase took effect yesterday, and in a message to its “valued clients” last week, TCL said: “We have been absorbing rising input costs for a long time and are now unable to continue to maintain our prices.” The cement company did not specify the quantum of increased costs or their contribution to the 15 per cent price increase.
In August, Rock Hard closed its doors due to the import duties and implemented restrictions in the domestic market for the commodity.
Speaking with the Express last Friday, managing director of Rock Hard Distributors Ryan Ramhit said the minister’s announcement that increased competition would keep cement prices in check is “too little, too late”.
“When I was asking and begging the Government for their support when I entered the market in 2016, nobody took me on and a whole host of restrictions started arising with the company. I wish whoever cement importer or manufacturer decides to set up shop in Trinidad all the best.”
Ramhit said discussions may take place with the Government if it decides to work with Rock Hard Distributors, by giving the cement importer what it has been asking for, which was to allow them to set up a free and open market to compete fairly with TCL.
“The company has never asked for any incentives, which we all know that TCL has been getting a whole host of incentives. If for some strange reason the Government decides to go back with duties from zero to five per cent and have no quota or restrictions, I would really have to think long and hard if we would re-enter the market, simply because this administration has been very volatile and very unpredictable when it comes to Rock Hard’s business,” he explained.
Minister Gopee-Scoon in Senate last week said on learning from TCL that it planned to increase the price of locally manufactured cement, Cabinet took a decision that the Ministry of Trade and Industry should approach COTED (the Caricom agency responsible for trade and economic development) to seek a reduction of the Common External Tariff (CET) on other hydraulic cement from 50 per cent to 20 per cent beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022.
However, Ramhit said this move by the Cabinet still would not help his business to be profitable in this country.
“The 20 per cent is not helping us as duties are supposed to be zero to five per cent and I based my business on that. If 20 per cent was ok with me, when the Government was charging me 15 per cent under the wrong classification, I would not have bothered to challenge it before the courts, but still 20 per cent would not help my business, so I would not come back to the market.”
Ramhit noted that T&T is the only country in the region that was not supportive when another cement competitor came on the market.
“In Guyana, the correct rate of duty was 15 per cent and their Government realised what competition will go along with them experiencing a construction boom, so they dropped the rate of duty from 15 per cent to 5 per cent earlier this year and the same goes for the other countries in the region.”
He added that Rock Hard is awaiting judgment from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which is expected sometime next month.