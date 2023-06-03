Assistant Superintendent of Police Roger Alexander, the co-host of the CCN TV-6 Beyond The Tape programme, has not been shot and killed.
Social media reports of his killing in El Socorro tonight, are bogus.
Alexander issued voice note to say that no such thing had happened.
In September 2002, Alexander promoted to the rank of Acting Senior Superintendent of the Port of Spain Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Alexander previously held the rank of superintendent and was attached to the North Eastern Division Task Force, and the now-defunct Special Operations Response Team (SORT).