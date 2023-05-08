Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) President Ancel Roget said the trade union has reported the Government to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
During a press conference outside the office of the Attorney General, Government Campus Plaza, in Port of Spain, on Friday, Roget revealed the move, saying he and other labour leaders called on the Government to reform labour legislation.
Roget said, “This call is for the Government to immediately bring this package of labour legislation to the Parliament to be debated so that we can get a change in the current construct in the Industrial Relations Act.
“We call on the Attorney general to bring legislation to the Parliament with a sense of urgency to protect workers throughout this country who are today exploited by the merciless hands of their employers,” Roget said.
Roget also explained why the report was made against the Government.
“We have taken the decision to report this government to the ILO for their failure, after all these consultations that the ILO was also part of to bring legislation to the Parliament since 2017 and we are now in 2023, and we are seeing all kinds of different priorities except those who matter, which are the workers who turn the wheel of the economy,” he said.
Roget said it is the constitutional right of workers to enjoy freedom of association and join a trade union of their choice.
“That choice is prevented by the notorious and cumbersome process that denies them the right to access that choice. And therefore it is for that reason, among many other pieces of changes of the industrial relations act, the entire trade union movement would have sat with the former minister of labour in numerous consultations and then form what is known as an industrial relations advisory committee to advise them of these changes. And in that IRAC committee there was representative from business, from labour and from the government and they all agreed to a package of legislative changes to go before the Parliament, not for heaven’s sake all kinds of other pieces of legislation are rushed through the parliament to deny citizens of this country their rights and to put more power in the hands of the government to the disadvantage of citizens.”
Roget said no attempt has been made thus far since 2017 to bring that legislation to parliament. “In this country, you have under 20 per cent of the national workforce unionised not because they don’t want to be unionised but because of the process to organise these workers,” he said.
Andre Lewis, president of the Caribbean Congress of Labour (CCL) said delaying legislation reform is a social justice issue.
“Give the workers of Trinidad and Tobago the basic rights. This is a social justice issue and we see no reason why this matter should be further delayed and therefore it is our expectation that civil society, the government, the opposition and all concerned will do all that is necessary to ensure that the workers of Trinidad and Tobago are given that right in an unhindered way.”
He said the trade unions are prepared to work with the government and civil society to address the matter. He said the tripartite had reached an agreement but nothing was resolved.
“We do not expect that will last much longer because this is just the right thing to do for all workers. We are prepared to work along with the government and civil society to address this matter. The tripartite arrangement which is the advisory made amendments to the labour legislation and the fact that they had reached agreements on these matters it is just testimony that this ought to be done to bring justice for the workers so we look forward to this matter being speedily resolved to bring peace to the industrial relations in Trinidad and Tobago,” Lewis said.
Trade unionist Michael Annisette added that bureaucracy is embedded in the current legislation. He also called for judges in the industrial court to be selected by an independent body.
“We are humans and we see it happen too often when you are a politically appointed person or when you belong to a particular political party and you are placed on a board, the issue of transparency, the issue of ethical behaviour.
The issue of morality goes through the window and you do what the political directorate wants because you are beholden to that political directorate and Cabinet for the renewals of your contract or placing you back on the boards and those are things in a modern society that we must pay attention to.”