Roget tells PM: Deal with country’s issues
Deal with the issues affecting the country. This was the message that the president of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Ancel Roget sent to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday.
The union leader, who staged a protest against the fuel increase and other issues at St Christopher’s National Petroleum (NP) service station on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain, said there are critical issues that the Prime Minister continues to ignore.
Roget said Finance Minister Colm Imbert has not responded to a letter dated July 24, in which JTUM raised various issues including the minimum wage, fuel prices, property tax, and contract workers insecurity of tenure.
“There are a number of very critical issues that are not being dealt with by the Prime Minister as he goes from place to place for them to get a new mandate in this election and solicit the support of those who are most affected by his policies.
“We are saying that while he sits on his white throne and pontificates and speaks down to Trinidad and Tobago, the little people are suffering. The masses, those who don’t have the wherewithal, the single mothers and parents who today can’t find money to buy books for their children when school reopens, are not addressed.
“Approximately three weeks ago, in my letter dated July 24, 2023...the entire trade union movement penned a letter to the Minister of Finance... and that came out in a number of concerns that we would have raised on the Labour Day platform. We thought it necessary to put it in writing and to call on the Minister of Finance to address these issues.
Call for minimum wage hike
Roget said CEPEP workers are being exploited. “CEPEP workers are getting the rawest deal, and instead of addressing those issues, they are only promising. We call for an increase in the minimum wage from $17.50 to $30 an hour, and that is a reasonable call. When it works out, it will be $4,800 per month, less than $5,000.
Roget added, “All of these so-called economists who defend the Government and attack those who are trying to protect workers by saying an increase will cause inflation, I want to say to them that wages continue to be chasing prices and cannot catch up. Inflation is at an all-time high right now.
Roget said, “Another vexing issue is the NIS pension; they are moving steadfastly to increase the qualifying age for full NIS pension, which has to be wrong, but what is even more vexing is that the Prime Minister’s pension is guaranteed and will be increased. But this is the same Rowley who is telling you to wait five years more when you are 65.
He added, “We cannot allow these things to continue. The PNM (People’s National Movement) has this country in extreme suffering, and we are calling for relief for the citizens of this country. It is wrong for the Prime Minister to increase his pension and then tell you, you cannot get yours, and wait untill you are 65.
Roget also called for contract workers to have security of tenure. “Contract workers do not have security of tenure. They have reduced contracts from one year to six months, and now you are getting three-month contracts in the Ministry of Labour itself and all the other ministries. They have also reduced the salary to $5,000 in some cases. We call for the contract workers to be given full security of tenure; they must be made permanent to support their families. They are barely surviving,” Roget said.
