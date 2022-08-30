President general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), Ancel Roget, intends to take legal action against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley over a comment he made on Facebook.
The PM posted yesterday: “So they have made their move. Dump truckloads of sand and debris on both sides of the highway and block traffic! What a wonderful idea of leadership from Roget and the followers including the UNC! The marauding gangs of metal thieves threatened to, but did not complete the job of shutting down the country, so the leaders are helping them to get that done.”
Rowley’s comment was in reference to motorists and commuters having to endure a horrendous traffic jam as the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of Claxton Bay, was blocked with debris and truckloads of dirt by protesting jobless scrap iron workers.
In a virtual news conference yesterday, Roget said neither he nor his organisation had anything to do with the action taken by the scrap iron workers.
“This statement was posted earlier today and it named me Ancel Roget myself in a particular activity,” Roget said.
He then proceeded to read Rowley’s statement before adding: “First of all I want to categorically, unequivocally and emphatically deny any prior knowledge of or any knowledge of or involvement in this activity. I want to make that absolutely clear, that the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union in part or in whole or myself as an individual, have absolutely nothing to do with the blocking of the highway by whomsoever. Absolutely nothing to do with that.
“So, I want to make that crystal clear. No prior knowledge. No knowledge of that and no involvement in any way, shape or form. I want to say however, that the statement posted on Dr Rowley’s Facebook page is very slanderous, libellous and defamatory. And it has already began to cause great harm and injury to my character by impugning my knowledge of or involvement in this,” he said.
He said the matter has been referred to his attorneys and “indeed, within the next 24 to 48 hours action is going to be taken. Legal action is going to commence as a result of this very defamatory statement, which puts me at the centre of an activity that I have absolutely no knowledge of, prior or otherwise.”