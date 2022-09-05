As he headed into a meeting with management of Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) on Friday, Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union president general Ancel Roget demanded that outstanding negotiations be settled with the workers and hinted of them joining with other workers for “something huge”.
On random days over the past months, workers and retirees protested outside the TCL Claxton Bay branch over benefits they said have remained outstanding for close to eight years.
More than 500 workers, retirees and their dependants have been affected over time, Roget said on Friday. He held an introductory 10 a.m. meeting with the TCL Group’s new human resources manager Gorge Camelo.
OWTU chief education and research officer Ozzie Warwick told the Express in the afternoon that the meeting was still in progress. He said Roget presented the workers’ issues to Camelo and that there will be a series of meetings going forward.
Speaking before the meeting, Roget said the workers ought to be treated fairly and long-standing negotiations must come to an end.
“We take our instructions from the workers, the ones who toil, we don’t go and settle for anything and then come back and tell the workers. We take our instructions from the workers and the workers here (yesterday, Thursday) are saying, tell them settle the negotiations, pay all of those outstanding arrears, pay the retirees, make sure that all of your gain sharing, your profit sharing, your cost of living allowances (are settled) so that once that is added to the basic rate of pay at the time of retirement, the retirees will get an adjustment. You can’t have people on fixed income, cost of living going up and you’re not making adjustment and at the same time your product sales are increasing but you’re not making adjustment,” Roget said.
He added that without the workers there will be no production of cement and warned the company, “If you want your operation to continue uninterrupted and to flow and for us to produce the product that you can make huge profits, treat the workers with respect…If it means that that operations have to come to a screeching halt for them to listen and for them to understand the worth and the value of the worker, well then, so be it, but we would prefer that these issues be resolved while the operations continue unaffected.”
He added that there will be other events at TCL and elsewhere and added that TCL workers will be joining with other workers for something big. “Something huge is going to happen …
"All of the actions that workers are going to take will be fully within the ambit of the law, it will be legal but it will be effective.”
On the issue of the pre-action protocol letter that he sent to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Roget did not delve into the issue but said that it was has begun to take its course.
Roget’s lawyer issued the letter dated September 1, calling for a retraction and apology from Rowley or that he face legal action for alleged defamatory material on Facebook.
Rowley accused Roget and the United National Congress for being behind last Monday’s blocking of the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway with loads of dirt as part of protest action over the present six-month ban on the export of scrap metal.
Roget denied the accusation and issued the letter through attorney Kiel Taklalsingh.