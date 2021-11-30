Ancel Roget, President General of the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), said they will neither forgive nor forget those behind the decision that led to the closure of the Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago on November 30, 2018.
Speaking today during an address to commemorate the third anniversary of the closure, Roget said: “Just in case it is forgotten, we wish to remind everyone that today marks exactly three years since this Government shut down the Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Petrotrin).
“The shutting down of Petrotrin, is perhaps the worst economic decision made by any Government in this country’s history, the effects of which has decimated our country’s forward march towards social and economic independence. And this is to the detriment to so many thousands of lives, and the livelihood of many thousands more of our people.”
He said the decision also curtailed the country’s ability to earn the very scarce and much-needed foreign exchange.
“The job losses of some 8,000 permanent, temporary and contractor workers directly involved in the Petrotrin operation, and the direct adverse impact of approximately 45,000 people, continues to be a stunning shameful and painful reminder brought about by the shutting down of the country’s hub of social and economic independence.
"Today, three years later, there’s neither a remedy or hope in sight while our people continues to suffer.
"The OWTU is reminding all that we shall never forgive nor shall we forget, the makers of this reckless decision. We shall ensure that history provides the correct measure of retribution to those responsible for the devastation and disaster to our country," Roget noted.