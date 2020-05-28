Taxi drivers working the Penal to San Fernando route have gone “rogue”, doubling the fares to make ends meet in light of Covid-19 restrictions.
This was confirmed by president of the Penal/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association, Harrilal Sooknanan.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Sooknanan said the action by the drivers was not in keeping with the association.
“This move made by the drivers was not sanctioned by the association, and while we sympathise with them, a meeting will be held later today to resolve the situation,” he said.
Sooknanan said when he questioned the drivers about raising the fare, they said they were struggling to make ends meet carrying only two passengers.
“The regular taxi fare for the Penal to San Fernando route is $10, but drivers have been charging commuters $20. Some drivers like myself are home. They are not working and have no income coming in. Those who continue to ply their trade with the reduced passenger capacity have taken it upon themselves to double the fare,” he said.
According to Sooknanan, the situation was brought to his attention approximately three weeks ago.
“It’s been a challenging time for all taxi drivers. We will meet today to find a way to rectify the situation,” he said.