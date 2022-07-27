Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says he has recused himself from Cabinet deliberations on a number of matters to avoid conflict-of-interest issues as this is the proper thing to do in keeping with international standards.
He made the comment yesterday as he took note of the Opposition’s criticism of the number of times members of the Government have been recusing themselves from Cabinet deliberations.
The Express reported on Sunday that Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi had recused himself from Cabinet deliberations 58 times during the period September 2015 and February 2022 due to conflicts of interest, while Energy Minister Stuart Young had recused himself 98 times during that period.
The information was provided by the Cabinet Secretariat, in response to a Freedom of Information request filed by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, through his attorney, former AG Anand Ramlogan.
Commenting on the matter while speaking with reporters following the sod-turning ceremony for the Piarco International Airport Solar Park project yesterday, Sinanan said he found it “strange” that recusal is being considered by the Opposition as a bad thing.
He questioned whether there would be a different reaction if members of Cabinet did not recuse themselves and participated in discussions they have an interest in.
Interest in properties in Curepe interchange project
He noted that he recused himself from several matters involving the acquisition of property in the Curepe interchange project because of his interest in one of the properties.
“I can tell you I had to recuse several times...whenever a note comes up, maybe 15-20 notes, because there were several properties that had to be acquired; whenever a discussion comes up about the acquisition involving the Curepe interchange, I would recuse myself because I identified that I had an interest in a property there. So if 15 properties come up, I would have to recuse from the 15.
“It is one project...but I prefer to recuse, and to see my Cabinet colleagues recusing, than to know that someone is sitting and participating in something where they have an interest. I think that is the international standard. Unfortunately, the Opposition don’t go by international standards. They have their own standards, which we are not going to be a part of,” he said.
Also speaking at the event, Energy Minister Stuart Young said he had nothing more to add to the discussion.
“I find it somewhat amazing that this conversation, with respect to recusals and one doing what is right and going beyond the law, and I’ve explained it extensively over the past couple days, that it continues to be a conversation.
“I have no intention of continuing the conversation any further. I will continue to do what is right and continue to abide by more than what the law requires.”