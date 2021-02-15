THE Appeal Court has reserved its ruling in an appeal filed by attorneys on behalf a Cocorite man who was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in 2019 for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
While the State alleged at trial that Stephen Gocking, 56, was in possession of the drugs at a house in Diego Mar-tin on August14, 2001, Gocking on the other hand said he had no knowledge of the drugs being there and was only at the location for “a romantic interlude” with a young woman outside of his marriage.
The house belonged to Gocking’s uncle, Marlon Gocking.
Hearing last week's appeal were Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Malcolm Holdip.
Following submission by Gocking’s attorneys Shaun Morris and Larry Williams and that of State prosecutor Sa-brina Dougdeen-Jaglal, the three-judge panel reserved their ruling to a date not yet set.
On the day of the arrest, officers stormed a house at Franklyn Road, off Union Road, Diego Martin that Gocking was occupying at the time. In the kitchen area, the officers found a number of orange juice tins containing co-caine combined with acetone.
They also searched a SUV that was parked in the yard and found more cocaine sealed in orange juice tins.
That van Gocking told police belonged to his wife and that he had borrowed it earlier in the day.
In all, the State alleged that officers found 206 juice tins containing 21.75 kilogrammes of cocaine combined with acetone.
In July 2019, Gocking was found guilty on both counts and on September 26, he was sentenced by Justice Maria Wilson (now an Appeal Court judge) to 20 years’ hard labour.
Gocking is a cousin of brothers Clint and Troy Gocking who were fined $10 million for the illegal importation of two Lincoln Navigator SUV’s that were impounded by the State some years ago.
Following the completion of the State’s evidence at the High Court, Gocking took to the witness stand to testify in his own defence.
He said the apartment where the drugs were found belonged to his uncle and the only reason for him going there was for the “romantic interlude”.
Gocking testified that he had made arrangements with his uncle to use the apartment for just one hour since he could not carry the woman to the house he shared with his wife and mother at Powder Magazine, Cocorite.
“I went there purely for a romantic interlude,” he had stated.
Gocking added if all had gone well, the “romantic interlude” probably would have been over long before the hour was up. But his time with the woman lasted just as long as it took him to remove his shirt.
He said not more than five minutes after the woman arrived at the apartment, police barged in.
After entering the apartment, Gocking said the officers had their firearms pointed at him and were behaving in an aggressive manner.
“I get ‘choopid’” he stated.
The only thing that was going through his mind at the time, Gocking said, was what he was going to tell his wife.
He said when the officers first arrived to the apartment, he believed his wife knew his intention for being at the location was and sent some men to harm him.