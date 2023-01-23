Ronnie, SuperBlue spice up Carnival Village opening
Michael Mondezie
Soca icons Ronnie McIntosh and SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) woke up a dozing crowd with a couple of high-energy, clock-turning sets, to climax opening night of the John Cupid Carnival Village, on Saturday night, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The veterans turned up the musical heat, to bring a large simmering crowd to full boil, with masterclasses in delivery and stage presence. Their respective displays confirming their fete-shaking abilities remain intact.
Super, following a halted set by soca unit Brass 2 Da World due to technical difficulties, hopped along the protruding stage ramp into the crowd on one leg, and instructed all those seated, among them Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, to “get up and wave something”.
The response was instantaneous as they leapt off their chairs and rushed to his feet and obliged his further requests to “wine and fling it up”, during a solo performance of his 2018 hit collaboration with Machel Montano “Soca Kingdom”.
By the time the Point Fortin-born legend cued the DJ into his 2013 International Soca Monarch (ISM) power soca winner “Fantastic Friday” the Village people were in full party mode.
McIntosh didn’t allow them a moment’s rest when he ran on stage seconds later with his 1998 party anthem “How it Go Look”. The former Massive Chandelier and Atlantik lead singer then sent the entire venue into an uproar with his 1997 ISM winner “Ent”.
“We are in full swing the Mother of All Carnivals is here and we are looking forward to a great showing,” Mitchell told the Express during a brief exchange on Saturday night.
Named after Carnival researcher and historian, the late John Gladstone Cupid, the Carnival Village is designed to facilitate a nightly hub of activity with booths featuring costumes, photos and historical artefacts of past editions of the festival, said co-organiser John Gill.
This year the Village will also facilitate a special Cruise Ship Day hosting tourists, as well as school visits for primary and secondary school pupils, Gill added.
The Village is free and open to the public from 5 to 11 p.m. nightly.
“There is so much going on this year at the Village. We wanted to make it a hub for the Carnival where there is always something happening. We have invited schools on a number of days we also have cruise ship days,” Gill reiterated.
Despite the improved infrastructure and aesthetically pleasing layout of this year’s Village, something seemed to be missing on opening night.
Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon), Freetown Collective, Mical Teja, Viking Ding Dong and Rikki Jai (Samraj Jaimungal) all preceded the soca veterans in attempting to entertain the standing-room-only crowd.
And while their stage showings were all competent and brought smiles and waves out of sections of the audience they all, with the exception of Jai, lacked universal appeal.
Notably, soca lovers have been expressing indifference across social media to new 2023 Carnival releases. Off stage McIntosh offered his theory for why new soca music isn’t connecting as strongly with audiences as in previous years.
“The music have a lot of responsibility in shaping the Carnival. The music encourage you to go party. The music encourage yuh to go and register in a band. I always compare the music to pelau. When yuh cooking a pelau is of course chadon beni, ginger, coconut milk… right. I think some of the pelau, meaning the music, like dey leaving our chadon beni, they leaving out ginger and they leaving out the coconut milk,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh theorised that while music may “sound good in isolation” it fails to connect in active fete spaces when key elements are missing.
“They leaving out certain ingredients in the music, that's why it sounding good in yuh car but in de fete now, as yuh take a lil drink, it cyah move yuh. Thas wha goin on. It have some good ones out dey inno, but the percentage very low in terms of good ones,” he reasoned.
McIntosh said both he and SuperBlue demonstrated on Saturday that their music has not only aged well, but is still quite tasty.
“Our music, Super and myself have chadon beni in it, have ginger in it… when you eat a pelau three days later it tastes better. Our music have all de ingredients,” he smirked.
