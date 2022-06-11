The rainfall sweeping across Trinidad today has taken the roofs off homes in Mamoral and the Caparo Valley.
According to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and management, (ODPM) there was also a fallen tree that took down a utility pole in Cunaripo.
The roof taken off the house at Caparo valley, landed on the road and blocked it.
T&TEC has responded to the scene.
In light of the adverse weather, the ODPM reiterated its call for everyone to continue to have your emergency plans in place during the wet and hurricane seasons.
Here are some preparedness measures that members of the public can put in place:
Know and Reduce Your risk:
● Reduce potential property damage by securing your roofs in the event of gusty winds.
● Move to higher levels of homes or buildings if the lower levels are threatened by flood waters. .
Make/ Review Emergency/Business Continuity Plan:
● Ensure that you have the toll free numbers of your nearest Municipal Corporation if impacted by
inclement weather impacts such as flooding or gusty winds.
● Monitor the ODPM and TTMS websites, as well as social media profiles,
(www.odpm.gov.tt or www.metoffice.gov.tt) for weather forecasts.
● For the toll free numbers of the Municipal Corporations visit www.rdlg.gov.tt
Prepare Emergency Resources:
● Keep a “Grab and Go Bag” and emergency kit ready.
● In light of COVID-19 guidelines, include extra face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers
in your emergency kits or “Grab and Go Bags”.
● Build your medical supplies. A first Aid Kit is a vital part of your emergency resources.
Act and Assist Others:
● Plan with your neighbours, as they are usually your first responders during a crisis.
● Trim or remove overgrown and rotten trees on your property. Ensure your property is free of debris and loose objects
● Assist those who are vulnerable in your community, as one kind act can go a long way in making your
community more disaster resilient.