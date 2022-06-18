THE RELATIVES of a Trinidadian jockey who moved to Guyana in 2011 are calling for a full enquiry into his death over there.
According to a TV6 story that aired last night the relatives of Alan Podmore don’t believe that he ended his own life on Monday June 13 at his adopted home in Berbice, Guyana.
Reports were that Podmore had a four-year-old son with a woman whose home he shared with in Berbice.
His relatives said that besides practicing his passion he also did odd jobs in his hometown to make ends meet.
Relatives also said that Podmore was supposed to return to Trinidad on June 28 but on Monday (June 13) they learned of his death via a social media post.
Relatives said when they tried contacting the woman he had been living with and who is also the mother of his child but they kept getting very little information as she told them she was, “talking to the police.”
The TV6 report indicated however that Podmore’s neighbours and friends were also calling for an enquiry and as a result Guyanese police re-took custody of the body after it had been released to Podmore’s common law wife following an autopsy concluded that the man hanged himself.
Guyanese police have also re-opened the enquiry and the woman and three of her brothers are currently being questioned.
Podmore’s relatives said they were now securing passports to visit Guyana themselves and bring closure to the case.