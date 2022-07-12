Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he is “a little saddened” by the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Responding to a request for a comment on the shift in power in the United kingdom which saw Johnson being forced out of the Prime Minister’s office, Rowley said Johnson came into office with tremendous support.
“But it only goes to show when you are in these positions how precarious your tenure can be. But the British system is very strong, the British people are very wily in dealing with politicians and politics and they are into a very interesting period now,” he said on Friday.
There is now a contest within the Conservative party over who will succeed to the prime ministership.
Johnson stepped down on Thursday, following the resignation of more than 50 members of his government who cited a lack of faith in his leadership amid a series of scandals.
He said it was “clearly the will” of his party that he should go but that he was “immensely proud of the achievements of this government”, from Brexit to steering the country through the pandemic, and leading the West in standing up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
However, he said, “in politics, no one is remotely indispensable”.
Johnson plans to remain as prime minister while the leadership contest is held.
Johnson served as Britain’s PM for three years, from July 24, 2019.
His tenure was plagued with scandals, the latest being allegations of sexual harassment against deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.
Johnson initially denied knowing of prior allegations against Pincher before appointing him to the post but later acknowledged being briefed about a formal complaint into Pincher’s conduct in 2019.