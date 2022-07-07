Significant moves towards Caribbean integration were made at the Forty-Third Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) over the past few days, according to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.
Speaking at a Post-Cabinet Media Briefing on Thursday afternoon, Rowley stated that the meeting saw the identification and action on specific “weighty matters,” that could further the Caribbean attempt at a single market economy.
He said existing barriers within the community made it difficult to create this system. But working as one, he said, had proved beneficial in the international community.
“It is because there are barriers within small markets; those barriers create difficulties and make our lives even more troublesome. In the event we do not have these barriers then we will be in a better position to develop the economies and improve the lives of all those within the Caricom.
When we close ranks and operate as a unit it is difficult for us to be ignored outside of the Caricom region,” he said.
Quoting from the official communique issued by Caricom post-meeting, Rowley said that actions were taken to improve the free movement of people within the region.
The Communique reads, “Heads of Government expressed disappointment at the slow pace of implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and took immediate steps to move the process forward. They noted in particular the area of movement of workers and in that regard agreed to definitions of and qualifications for household domestics, an agricultural worker and private security officer which are agreed categories for free movement.”
According to Rowley, the Caricom has chosen to define the categories of domestic and agricultural workers as per the ILO (International Labour Organisation) definition.
As such he said, workers would be able to find employment in countries within the region that had demand for these positions such as Guyana or Suriname.
“What the Caricom has just done is that persons for whom the domestic workers and agricultural workers are important categories have advanced those as categories that need to move more freely. Therefore, moving to CSME we are saying those categories should be allowed to move. There are some already and there are domestic workers qualified to move within.”
“There was some difficulty with that before where some people were saying, “Who is a domestic worker?” and “Who is a farm worker?” Then it was raised at the meeting; that here we in Trinidad and Tobago and other countries… have a history where we send farm workers to other people's countries, but we are unable to have them move among us,” he said.
Rowley said that in addition to this, moves were made to eliminate non-tariff barriers within the community and expand trade.
This, he said, would allow for local producers to easily offer products to the extended region and open Trinidad and Tobago’s market to regional products.
“There are a lot of other instances one can point to where local interests put flimsy things in the way and get obstructions to incoming materials and that is in fact why it spread across the region. Rest assured when-not saying now- but when we establish what the heads have instructed the secretariat to do, Trinidad and Tobago suppliers can more easily supply what they produce throughout the region but by the same token, other people who are producing similar things or things we do not allow in, they will not have access to our market. We are taking the plunge not unilaterally but as a decision of the Caricom under the treaty of Chaguaramas,” he said.
He said steps were also taken to address the issue of food security- a sector heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and international tensions- and allow for easier access to products within the Caricom.
Members, he said, were aiming to reduce the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.
“The area food supply and security where as a result of covid-19 -a pandemic that none of us were exposed to before, we have just experienced and are still experiencing covid-19 for over two years - and one of the things that came out of that was our vulnerability with respect to obtaining adequate and affordable supplies of food in a world where when everybody is scrambling for food, we are likely not even to get scraps.”
“…Some people in Trinidad and Tobago wake up in the morning and believe it is the Prime Minister causing that because he doesn't like people and they march against high prices when in fact because the whole world is experiencing at the same time certain peculiarities, inability and drastic increase in prices,” he said.
An Agri-Investment Forum will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from 19-21 August 2022, he said.
Among other issues mentioned at the meeting, he said, was the need for marine transport. In working with the Caribbean Development Bank, he said, there was a goal to improve transport among Caricom countries.
The Caricom Communique states, “They (Heads of Government) agreed to establish a Working Group to provide oversight of the project which will include representatives from the Governments of Barbados, Grenada, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the CARICOM Secretariat, Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO), and the CDB.”
“Heads of Government also considered and supported a concept paper provided by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and agreed that work should commence in August 2022 on the proposed roadmap study on the factors needed for successfully establishing a fast ferry service for the transportation of agricultural produce.”
Unrest in the country
Commenting on the protest action that took place earlier this week in his absence, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley urged citizens to “Let good sense prevail.”
He said the Government would not be deterred from doing what was right for the wider population.
He said that commenting on these instances would have been “An effort at the expense of the other things we are struggling with.”
“I saw the lawlessness that took place here one day that must have had significant damaging effects on our economy and damaged our comfort and security where people were set about all over the country, the capital city setting fires and generating as much black smoke as possible. Some people believe this is how they talk to the Government, some people believe this is what is going to get them into political office,” he said.
Rowley said that the country would come out on the other side of a difficult period.
“I simply say that as difficult as our circumstances are it is not impossible, we have been through far greater difficulties than this and come through with even flying colours. For those who tell you that this difficult period warrants further destruction voluntarily imposed on us by our own citizens, they are not acting in the best interest of the rest of us who want to come out of these situations as quickly as possible,” he said.