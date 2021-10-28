Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has accused Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of trying to be Police Commissioner and called on him to answer whether he has been meeting with police officers, including a woman police constable (WPC), at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
Moonilal was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night.
“Rowley believes he is the Commissioner of Police. Keith Rowley, did a woman police constable come to visit you at the Diplomatic Centre? The only WPC that should go to the Diplomatic Centre is Camille Robinson-Regis, nobody else,” said Moonilal.
He challenged the Prime Minister to answer whether police officers have been going to the Diplomatic Centre to discuss matters relating to former police commissioner Gary Griffith, as well as the criminal investigations surrounding Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) legal head Christian Chandler.
“Rowley, have you been receiving police officers at the Diplomatic Centre to discuss matters or to give directions on any matter regarding Gary Griffith? Have you received a woman police constable by the name of Marshall? Have you received her as a visitor at the Diplomatic Centre? I ask the question, you have to furnish the answer because the answer is deadly,” said Moonilal.
“That is the police officer who went on record on a search warrant, I have a copy in my hand, the first page, and in this search warrant it’s very instructive. A young lady was on a pleasure boat ‘down the islands’ in breach of the health regulation. They got a search warrant to search she house? So you in a boat in the sea and the police get a warrant to search your house and seize your phone, what that have to do with being in the sea?” he said.
Moonilal warned about the abuse of power by the executive as he questioned why a search warrant was executed to search the home of one of the women who was on Chandler’s boat.
“This WPC is involved in sensitive investigations and if it is true, that she paid a call and visited the Diplomatic Centre, we must know for what, to speak to who? To get directions? What exactly was her purpose there? Rowley must speak on this matter.”
Moonilal added that Rowley must also explain why he lost confidence in Griffith.
He said people should be concerned about the behaviour of high office-holders, including the Prime Minister, President and Police Service Commission (PolSC).
He said people say this is a “jacket-and-tie issue”, but he noted this controversy affects the doubles man, the taxi driver, the cashier at KFC, the CEPEP and URP workers, etc, because their safety is impacted.
He issued a call for public servants to remain independent.
“Today, I want to appeal to all public officers. Do not do the dirty work, do not do the nasty work of the PNM (People’s National Movement) and Keith Rowley, you will be held personally liable if you breach the law,” he said.
He further called on the staff at the Office of the Director of Personnel Administration to do their job and ensure the truth is heard without the “contamination” from the Prime Minister.
Moonilal said Rowley was trying to “influence and infect” the PolSC merit list for Police Commissioner because Griffith’s name was at the top.
He said if Rowley did not want Griffith as Police Commissioner then he needed to “stand up like a man” in the Parliament and say so.