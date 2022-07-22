Former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh has accused the Prime Minister of “gaslighting” the nation over the Winston Welch report into the public health sector.
Gopeesingh was among those yesterday slamming PM Dr Keith Rowley for his statements this week that the Welch report was not implemented because Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had failed to name members to a Joint Select Committee (JSC) to examine the report after it was laid in the Parliament.
The report emanated from a seven-member committee appointed by Rowley two months after his Government took office in 2015, headed by consultant surgeon Winston Welch.
The committee had been mandated to review the level of healthcare being delivered by the regional health authorities and rationalise the “system of public sector doctors in private practice”.
Gopeesingh called the PM’s remarks “distractions” , stating that Rowley was “once more shamelessly trying to blame the Leader of the Opposition for his own gross incompetence and ongoing failure to take urgent, effective and long-overdue action to remedy the collapsed public health sector of Trinidad and Tobago.
Noting the Express’ July 17 editorial that criticised Rowley for not actioning the report, Gopeesingh stated: “Any right-thinking, sane and sensible prime minister would have comprehensively and sensibly addressed the serious issues raised in this matter.”
He said the PM “chose instead to shamelessly and incredulously claim that his Government’s refusal to act on the Welch report was due to the Opposition Leader not naming members to sit on a proposed Joint Select Committee of Parliament from since 2017”.
Gopeesingh, a gynaecological oncologist, said Rowley also “simultaneously scrapped all the progressive, effective measures that the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led People’s Partnership government had successfully implemented from 2010 to 2015 to the detriment of the public health care system”.
Ban dual practice
Gopeesingh pointed to one recommendation by the Welch report that doctors be banned from practising in the public sector while also in private practice, but stated that the majority of the document was “no different” than that produced by the Gladys Gaffoor commission of enquiry from 2007 to 2008.
He said the “Welch committee took two whole years to deliver their report, despite having significant resources and manpower at their disposal (paid for by taxpayers)”.
Gopeesingh also said a motion to establish said Joint Select Committee of Parliament to deal with it was debated on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, and in his contribution as the then-MP for Caroni East, he noted that the Welch report was without depth and substance, and sending it to a JSC would essentially be a waste of time.
Gopeesingh said he “pointed out that the best people to talk to about the health system were the estimated 200 medical specialists in the country and I noted that there was no indication in the Welch report that they had been consulted in the preparation of the report”.
“I also pointed out that the issues dealt with in the Welch report were management issues, and I further questioned the motive for bringing that motion to the Parliament, since there had been exhaustive reports on the local health system, including the Gladys Gaffoor commission which produced 1,500 pages of recommendations,” Gopeesingh said.
“These facts remain true to this day. Indeed, the majority of the Welch report’s recommendations were no different from the Gladys Gaffoor commission of enquiry report of under 2007-2008.”
He said that Gaffoor enquiry was “commissioned by the then-PNM government of the day, of which Rowley was a senior minister, and the PNM has questionably failed to this day to implement its recommendations”.
Further, Gopeesingh said the Gaffoor recommendations were implemented under the People’s Partnership, “resulting in significant and meaningful advances in the public health sector for the first time in a decade”.
No parliamentary approval needed
The Welch report had also recommended an international partner to manage the Couva Hospital, and suggested the establishment of an offshore medical school, “the latter of which was also contained in the PNM’s election manifestos from since 2010”.
“To this day, the Rowley administration has failed to do both. Will he now crazily blame the Opposition Leader for this, too?” Gopeesingh asked.
He also stated: “The Rowley Government therefore does not need parliamentary approval in any form or fashion to implement the recommendations of the Welch report.
“It simply requires the Minister of Health to formulate these recommendations into a policy document and bring to Cabinet for approval, and then implementation.”
Gopeesingh said if Rowley “seriously wanted to implement the Welch recommendation on the doctors and their dual employment statuses, he could have easily appointed an inter-ministerial team of Cabinet to consult with the 300-plus senior doctors across the country and come up with a workable solution”.