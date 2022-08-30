Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has pointed fingers at trade unionist Ancel Roget and the United National Congress (UNC) as the culprits behind the blocking of the highway with dirt yesterday.
Around 4 a.m. two dump trucks travelling north along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near Claxton Bay came to a stop on both lanes, and emptied their load of dirt as workers continued their protests over Government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal.
The move caused massive traffic gridlock for hours.
Via his Facebook page, the Prime Minister posted:
“So they have made their move. Dump truckloads of sand and debris on both sides of the highway and block traffic! What a wonderful idea of leadership from Roget and the followers including the UNC!
"The marauding gangs of metal thieves threatened to, but did not complete the job of shutting down the country, so the leaders are helping them to get that done.”
The Prime Minister’s Facebook post garnered over 700 comments.
Former UNC senator Larry Lalla questioned Rowley’s evidence.
“One assumes that your statement is factual else it would be quite irresponsible and unbecoming of your office to make. If you as Prime Minister and head of the National Security Council have evidence of the involvement of Mr Roget or UNC members in this wrongful act that you should have the police act on same. We look forward to your follow up,” he stated.
Many who commented supported the Government’s ban and even urged that it be done for a longer period.