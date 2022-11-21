Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he warned the country about the embarrassment Jack Warner would bring to this country many years ago.
Rowley was speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) Women’s League annual general meeting in San Fernando yesterday.
His comments after the Privy Council’s ruling last week on the former FIFA VP Warner’s extradition matter to the US.
Warner had challenged the procedure of the extradition proceedings following the US request, on July 24, 2015, for him to face charges of wire fraud, racketeering and money laundering – as well as the authority to proceed (ATP) granted by the Attorney General in September that year which gave the court the authority to begin the proceedings.
Rowley noted that the first item of business he dealt with on being appointed Opposition Leader years ago was to object to the appointment of Warner to the Cabinet back then.
“Not that I had a problem with Chaguanas West appointing who they want. But I made the point that when talking about a Cabinet member you can’t have a gentleman with that type of reputation, and worse, a job at FIFA and I told this country that his involvement at FIFA could and would embarrass T&T,” he said.
Rowley said Warner is confident that he has the love and affection of the people of T&T, and he is glad for him.
“I’m glad you don’t put your leader in that position to get that kind of love. The United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar elevated him to acting PM. So today when all the movies are being made about international crookery, T&T features prominently, because we were put out there and the UNC did not like it when we spoke about it. But I am saying that we have to confront our own demons,” Rowley added.
Internal elections
Without calling names, Rowley also spoke about the PNM member (Karen Nunez-Tesheira) who is taking the party to court today over the internal elections.
Explaining how the internal elections are going to run, Rowley said they are now giving members a chance to vote at the PNM convention and also at their respective constituencies, so that members now have options.
“We created this wide canvas of participation…democracy at its best. Then somebody who I have not seen in God knows how long, gets up and you see them saying this evolution of our party’s democratic process is about winning elections. I am just one to bring one thing to your attention, that party member who has taken the party to court has generated great excitement and congratulations from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. That should tell you what that means,” Rowley said.
He said there is nothing he has done that has gotten congratulations from Persad-Bissessar, but he is not fazed by it.
“As your candidate for the post of political leader, I know, if I get the support of the PNM’s Women’s League all the other contenders are contesting for the back.
We will thank them for their participation and we will invite them to come again, but they will come second, third and last, because the League determines who leads the party. You do not do that because you like me personally. I would like to believe that you like the fact that you have a political leader, who meets your aspirations and you are pleased with the job that he is doing,” he remarked.