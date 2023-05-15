Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley met with Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, former US Senator, Chris Dodd at the White House, in Washington, DC, on Monday.
The talks featured extensive discussions which surrounded progressing Trinidad and Tobago’s energy security and the potential effects of same on CARICOM and the wider Americas.
Also present at the meeting were Amos Hochstein, State Department Senior Advisor for Energy Security; Juan Gonzalez, Special Assistant to the President and NSC Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere; Eric Jacobson, Office of Vice President; and Stuart Young, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.
The parties agreed to continue working together to secure energy stability for the region.