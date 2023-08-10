Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has initiated legal action against Opposition Senator Wade Mark.
This action stems from certain comments made by Mark during a press conference hosted by the United National Congress (UNC) on Wednesday.
During that press conference, Mark called Rowley a criminal over an allegation that he (Rowley) failed to declare his purchase of a townhouse in his 2019 Integrity in Public Life Act declaration filed with the Integrity Commission.
“It was clear. it has been clear for quite some time that the UNC sees damaging me and my character as some kind of holy grail of theirs. When they’re not accusing me of rape in the Parliament, they come election week in 2019 and telling the population I have property that I’ve not declared, I’ve not disclosed to the Integrity Commission. Serious criminal conduct as far as they’re concerned, as far as we’re concerned,” Rowley said during Thursday's Post Cabinet press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
He added: “That matter came up on a UNC platform in 2019, the election week of the Tobago House of Assembly election. My immediate response to that outrage was to produce my confidential form to show that I did disclose to the Integrity Commission my property which is owned by my wife and myself at Shirvan Park. I did that because what was being said was I did not disclose this property and I had to hide it because some contractor gave it to me.”
He said when the UNC discovered he had bought the property they started a new campaign about how much he paid for it and started making all kinds of allegations.
“Saddam Hosein then wrote to the Commission, putting in script much of what they were saying in relation to that property and my family, including my family members who I have no responsibility for like my adult daughter and my wife. Both gainfully employed and carrying out their life and using their resources.”
The PM said the point he wants to make is that the Integrity Commission is part of this problem.
“The Integrity Commission caused to be published a headline in the Express, “Rowley in breach.” Now, every person in this country, seeing that the Integrity Commission has said that about me, and the UNC is on the outside in lockstep, accusing me of what Wade Mark called criminal conduct.
“What are the facts? The facts are I’m a parliamentarian of great experience. I’ve been in the Parliament for thirty-odd years. And they wanted to why I’m now trying to hide property and fool the population, according to them,” he stated.
He said by the same token, it’s because he has been in the Parliament for so long that he knows what he’s dealing with and why he would not allow them to fool the population.
Drawing reference to the “Form A” and “Form B” that public figures are required to file their declarations on, Rowley said: “These are prescribed forms approved by the Parliament in the legislation, and for those who have been in the Parliament nearly as long as I am, you would recall there was a time when these forms did not exist. And, the Integrity Commission had tried to go after people who had not been submitting their returns. And, they came up against a legal hurdle, and that was they could not go against these people because these prescribed forms were not available. That’s part of the evolution of the Integrity in Public Life Act.”
Stating that the prescribed forms and their contents then became authorized by Parliament, Rowley added that the Parliament decided what assets of public officers would be under confidential…not visible to the public, and what assets would be visible to the public. “That was decided by Parliament, not by the Integrity Commission.”
He said: “I have been pilloried for the past almost two years on an interpretation between prescribed “Form A’ and prescribed “Form B’, because for the last God knows how long, as far as my memory serves me, I have always been putting my properties, all real estate properties on “Form A”, and land without building on it on “Form B”. I have been doing that ever since I could remember filling out the form.”
He said as a result of the attacks on him, earlier this year he and his lawyer visited the office of the Integrity Commission to confirm that they have in their possession all of his “Form A” filings where he had disclosed all of his real estate properties, and his “Form B” filings, where he disclosed land without building on it.
“I had to go there because they way I was being aggressively pilloried on this matter, I wanted to make sure that when we get to the court in disclosure stage, that the Integrity Commission could have disclosed to the public that I have in fact always disclosed all of my properties.
“The UNC, in the political arena, has been saying that I have failed to disclosed because I’ve not disclosed a townhouse on “Form B”. Yesterday, they went to town on me,” the PM said.
He said former House Speaker Wade Mark called him a criminal for not disclosing the townhouse on “Form B’, where “Form B” asked for land.
Rowley noted that no one, not even the Integrity Commission can make amendments to the forms as only the Parliament have the authority to do so.
He also noted that contrary to the Integrity Commission stating it had submitted to the Cabinet a proposal to amend the forms, what came to the Cabinet in 2018 was a proposal to amen the Integrity in Public Life Act Ch 22:01.
Reading from Section 14, Rowley quoted: “A person in public life shall file with his declaration under sub-section 11, an additional statement of registrable interest in the prescribed form, which shall contain the information required by sub-section 3.
He noted that declaration as stated in Section 14, is “Form A”, and the registrable interest is “Form B’.
He said the proposal is also asking for an amendment of Section 3(e), which records beneficial interest held in any land, to have buildings added to what already exists.
“But, the Parliament has not done that. That proposal has not gone from the Cabinet anywhere because the Cabinet was concerned that this attempt to amend the Integrity in Public Life Act, the proposal coming to the Cabinet were wide-ranging and far-reaching.
“It has some areas of grave concern if one is allowed to amend the law as proposed.”
“The one thing that is crystal clear is that the Integrity Commission itself accepts that building is not required on “Form B”, and they’re asking that in amending the parent Act, that you make building submitted on “Form B”.
“Yesterday, Wade Mark and Saddam Hosein slandered me in the worst possible way, calling me a criminal because I did not put my real estate property on “Form B”.
Rowley said while he has never asked the Integrity Commission for any favours nor expect any, he noted a strange statement by them.
“If the Integrity Commission did in fact find that I did not disclose it (townhouse), what are you doing not taking action against me?
“And then it has this false equivalence of the UNC saying it happened to Basdeo Panday and it happened to this one, and why it not happening to me?
“I can only speak and account for myself. I have no interest in what other people did or didn’t do when it comes to defending my name and my character. And, that is why I am in consultation with my lawyers, and all that they had to say in the press conference and wherever else they does meet, they will come and tell that in a court of law.
“You think it’s easy for me to stomach Wade Mark calling me a criminal...Wade Mark,” the PM questioned.
He said: “An Integrity Commission is supposed to have integrity. All of this could have been avoided if the Integrity Commission had told the population that I did disclose in my declaration, and that “Form B” does not required a disclosure, and that they had made proposals to Cabinet to have building disclosed on “Form B”.