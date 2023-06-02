For the "average person" property tax will cost $3 a day, "less than a dinner mint".
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as he sought to justify the Government's decision to impose property tax in order to fund the operations of the reformed local government bodies.
"The PNM is saying that there is a purpose for this election, and our purpose in this election coming up, whenever the day is called, is to bring about change in local government...Win, lose or draw, our mission is to continue to improve the quality of life in this country by improving local government delivery, and an integral part of that is...the revenue stream that local government will have," the Prime Minister told the crowd in Malabar in Thursday night.
"There is one singular issue in this local government election: Are you for reform or are you against reform? If you are for reform, to continue to improve the quality of life, you should vote for the PNM on election day. If you don't agree that local government reform is worthwhile and worthy of your vote and you vote for the UNC, that means that you are saying that you want it to remain the way it is," he said, adding that that means that the corporation in your area may not be able to clean a drain, that people may not be able to use the playing field because the corporation can't cut grass on the playing field for the youngsters to play football, it can't maintain a window in a building, etc.
The Prime Minister said while local government voter turnout has been traditionally low, this time local government should attract the attention of the electorate as there is a clear issue as to why people should come out and vote- "the singular issue of whether local government reform should be proceeded with, is in front of you (the voter). You vote yes for the PNM, you get it, you vote no, and that means you voted for the UNC, to maintain the status quo, to maintain loopholes for people to be in office while on fraud charges and still chairing the corporation....People could be in office in Sangre Grande on fraud charge for interfering and collecting bribe and you (they) still in office", the Prime Minister said.
Saying that he admired the "genuine energy" that Local Government Minister Faris Al Rawi brought to everything he did, including leading the team to convert the thoughts and vision of local government reform into law, the Prime Minister said one would have thought that the UNC would have been excited about local government reform through which "greater responsibility, greater fiscal strength, greater improvement in the quality of life in the country and the sharing of the authority for managing the country", could be achieved.
"But no, like everything else, including child marriage, they opposed it. They opposing it on the grounds that you are going to have to pay property tax. Ladies and gentlemen, if you have no property, you will have no property tax to pay. And those who have property abroad, they are the first in line to pay it out there. And of course, if you have property and you have difficulty for reasons that can be established, in paying this tax, there is provision in the law for the Minister of Finance to give you an exemption...for example, you are somebody who is on government help already. We have 65,000 people who get government grants...some of those people have houses and as such can make a case that they can't pay the tax. But the other 400,000 people with houses in the country, the average person can pay an average price. And the average price you're talking about is about $1,200 to $1,300 a year, that's $3 dollars a day, less than a dinner mint," he said.
Kamla writes Caricom Secretariat
Noting that change brings conflict, the Prime Minister said when the Government, according to its interpretation of the law, extended the life of the current councillors from three to four years, the UNC took the matter to court. "We now discover that the one who has run to the court as a man of straw is really them. If you heard them in the Parliament (saying) 'we went to the Privy Council and we win. We now…who the "we" is," he stated.
He said though the local courts (High Court and Court of Appeal) agreed with the Government's interpretation of the law, three Privy Council judges didn't. "Oh God O! The UNC finally have something to campaign on, because they win at the Privy Council. And you (the Government) mustn't mention that we had won in the High Court and the Appeal Court. No, no, no. [Saying] The Government is now wicked, the government is run by a dictator, the government breach the Constitution and they carrying on nonstop under the yellow peril that is in front of you all the time," the Prime Minister said.
Rowley said the Opposition Leader, "that idler”, even went as far as to write a letter to the Caricom Secretariat indicating that Trinidad and Tobago is in great difficulty, because the government is no longer observing the laws and the people's rights...all that kinds of rubbish...Even though the (Privy Council) judgement says in English, there is no breach of the Constitution.
"And they so upset about this dangerous thing that happened in the country that they want election observers to observe the local government election. Well, I want all yuh in Malabar and the rest of the country to help them observe the licking that they will get on election day," the Prime Minister said confidently.
The Prime Minister told his party not to expect any ‘big setta meetings’. “Don't look for any big setta noise, put on yuh red jersey, follow your candidate, walk the streets, knock on doors, tell them (the electorate) it's about local government reform".