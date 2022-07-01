Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley returned from Los Angeles, California last night.
According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, on Saturday Dr Rowley wil depart for Suriname where he will attend the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony on Sunday.
The Prime Minister left Trinidad on June 6 to attend the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.
On June 12, the Office of the Prime Minister advised that Rowley would remain in California after leading a delegation to the summit.
It stated Rowley was scheduled to undergo routine medical testing in the coming weeks, which included cardiac and prostate analysis.
In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, Rowley underwent a series of medical tests. It was reported then that those tests were necessary since a coronary issue was first discovered in 2016.
Rowley said then he suffered from no symptoms which hamper his ability to perform his duties. However, his doctors, who have attended to him for over 20 years in California, have asked him to prioritise his annual medical examination.