Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has slammed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for stating that the presence of members of law enforcement taking pictures at the UNC-led fuel price increase protest was evidence that the Government was spying on private citizens.
Persad-Bissessar posted a video of members of the TTPS taking pictures at the protest, stating, “UNC members were recorded and photographed publicly yesterday. Yet Government wants you to believe that they are not spying on your private communications.”
In a response to the Express about the spying allegation, Rowley stated: “The Opposition Leader is just being dishonest! This is a former prime minister and a former head of the National Security Council who must know what basic police surveillance is, as compared to spying as a violation of rights and laws. But the Opposition Leader is prepared to do or say or support anything which she believes will stain or hurt the PNM Government or the country, even if in doing so she makes a fool of herself and/or calls into question her trustworthiness and sincerity.”
The Prime Minister said the police monitoring of marches and demonstrations is a long-held practice.