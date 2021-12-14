Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday Trinidad and Tobago does not have the highest rates of Covid deaths per capita in the world.
“We are not considered to have the highest fatality rate in Caricom. CFR (case fatality rate) is calculated by the total number of deaths divided by the total number of positive cases which is the global standard.
“Our CFR is 2.98 with the global case fatality rate varying considerably based on the point in time that it is calculated and the methodology used by different countries to ascribe cases and deaths.
“The range goes from 0.1 to 19.5 with our CFR of 2.98 placing us 44th in the world and 51st in deaths per capita.
“The premise of the question from my colleague from Naparima (UNC MP Rodney Charles) as usual is inaccurate since our demographic profile is entirely different to the rest of Caricom and we have one of the highest rates of NCDs (non communicable diseases) in Caricom incidentally,” he said in Parliament.
Asked by Charles whether he knew that data from Johns Hopkins University placed T&T first in the world on a per capita basis for Covid deaths, the Prime Minister said: “These things have been varying for the last two years and our colleagues are only concerned about where we are when they think we are in a bad position.
“When we are in a good position they dismiss it. Covid has been varying with respect to its level of infection, spikes and deaths. So we have been there in the ups and in the downs and Madam Speaker we will fight this battle and win it like every other country,” he said.
The Prime Minister said if the Government had taken the advice of Charles and the UNC and used climatic response to Covid, where sunlight was supposed to kill Covid, the country would certainly have had the worst condition in the world.
Charles asked whether it was the incompetence of Covid medical team or the porous borders which was causing the high Covid deaths but House Speaker Bridgid Annisette -George ruled the question out of order, saying that Members could not ask questions which solicit an opinion.
Nurses’ matter being addressed ► sub head ◄
The Prime Minister also said the issue of security of tenure of nurses in the public health sector was being resolved by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), who acts on behalf of the Minister of Finance and the Government.
Responding to a question from Charles, the Rowley said while the vast majority of nurses in the public sector had security of tenure, the matter of those who did not have security of tenure was being addressed by the Ministry of Finance and the CPO.
He said the issue still outstanding was the size of the pension liability once they become permanent and the matter was being resolved in the appropriate quarter.
Told that T&T nurses were being actively recruited to work in the US and UK, Charles asked what incentives the Government was considering giving to nurses to keep them here.
The Prime Minister said persons who stay in T&T do so for a variety of reasons and only with respect to government incentives “so I could not indicate what would please all employees of the health sector who are nurses as to whether they would stay or not... If better conditions occur and some persons choose to follow those conditions, then we wish them well but we try to make it comfortable and worthwhile for them to work in Trinidad and Tobago”.
Asked by Charles whether the nurses were an example of human flight and brain drain, the Prime Minister said he did not agree.
Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh noted that the Minister of Finance gave a commitment to complete the regularisation of nurses and the pension liabilities issue by the end of December, 2021 and asked whether this exercise was on course to be completed within this timeline.
The Prime Minister said he could not give such a commitment.
“While a ministerial decision might have been taken, the procedure is being handled by an officer who is independent of the office of the Prime Minister and I do not know exactly where the matter is today,” he said. He said the matter is being resolved by the CPO who acts on behalf of the Minister of Finance and the Government.
Cipriani statue
The Prime Minister said he too asked the question of why the memorial statue of national hero Captain Arthur Cipriani was concealed behind an ornamental structure.
Responding to a question from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, he said it was not a matter for the office of the Prime Minister.
It was being dealt with by the Port of Spain City Corporation assisted by UDeCOTT.
Asked by Indarsingh whether he would issue an apology to the labour movement and the workers of the country since UDeCOTT fell under the office of the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister said there was a great distinction between the office of the Prime Minister and the Port of Spain City Corporation.
“What went on in the Port of Spain Corporation is a decision of the Port of Spain Corporation and if there is to be any apology, if that is what my colleague is looking for, I will ask you to ask the Mayor of Port of Spain about it. I assume no responsibility for it,” he said.
Pressed by Indarsingh, the Prime Minister said: “I am distancing myself from the authority of the office of the Mayor of Port of Spain with respect to Christmas decorations”.
Firearms Users Licence report
The Prime Minister yesterday he was not aware that the Investigative Report done by two private citizens on Firearms Users Licence was a parliamentary documentary to be laid in the House.
He was responding to a question from Indarsingh on when the report would be tabled.
“That report among others form an exercise of national security which is currently on the way and will move to a conclusion at the appropriate time,” Rowley said.
Asked whether the State had settled the wages of the 19 contract officers who were formerly attached to the TTPS, the Prime Minister said: “To the best of my knowledge the payment to those persons whether it is for vacation or whether it is for residual aspects of their contracts, that matter is still on the way and on conclusion the appropriate question with the appropriate answer can be had, with the appropriate notice”.
Asked by Indarsingh whether he considered it good industrial practice to terminate workers and not set aside financial sums to have an efficient settlement of their outstanding liabilities, the Prime Minister said: “I am happy that my colleague from Couva South has an interest in settlement for officers, especially those in national security. Because when you all (the UNC) paid $2 million to Brigadier Joseph and the 20 from the security services who were dismissed by the Government of which they were a part, where was your interest then?
“Highly trained people in national security, you dismissed them summarily costing the country millions of dollars, but you coming here to ask me about 19 people. I am glad you have come alive.”