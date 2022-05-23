Justin Paul, a 23-year-old unemployed man, of Winchester Trace, Patience Hill, and Karime Carter, a 24-year-old serving member of the Defence Force, of Philadelphia Trace, Whim Village and La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, were both arrested last Tuesday and subsequently charged jointly on Friday with robbing an MI4 security guard of his service pistol, at Milford Road, Scarborough.

Carter was also charged with kidnapping an MI4 security guard who was on duty at Taxi Co-operative Service Station and robbing an employee of $40,000.