Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he is not “unduly worried” by the comments of some members of Guyana’s private sector opposing the memorandum of understanding signed between the governments of Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.
Speaking at Piarco International Airport yesterday afternoon on his return from Guyana, Rowley noted that he had been made aware of the comments and concerns raised and steps were being taken to ensure that there were no “artificial boundaries in place” which will prevent trade between the two nations.
“What you are seeing is people ensuring interests are well served and they’ve raised issues which cannot be swept under the carpet or ignored. So I don’t blame them. We do have non-tariff barriers in place, not only in T&T but throughout Caricom and some of these barriers, upon examination, cannot be really justified.
And, therefore, if they can impair our trade relations, then there should be adjustments. It is up to the leadership of each individual nation to ensure that there are no artificial boundaries or barriers in place. We need to realise, as a region, our wider interests cannot be impeded by narrower interests, otherwise, we won’t go anywhere and are certain to fail,” Rowley said.
This, he explained, was a crucial mindset to further expanding Caricom and a single market economy.
“These are people who are making comments that there are basically barriers affecting us, and they want those barriers to come down so there can be free movement. And once that capacity for free movement is not damaging to us as a state, then to me it should be bound by the spirit of the Treaty of Chaguaramas in terms of trading as one group, one people, one economy,” Rowley said.
As a result, he said he was not going to be “excited or angered” by comments from private entities, and he said he would not be surprised to hear local chambers make similar statements in the near future.
On Thursday, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) expressed its disagreement with this action by the government of Guyana.
“The Chamber’s concern comes in light of the fact that there are still many non-tariff barriers (NTBs) implemented by Trinidad and Tobago against Guyana. These NTBs prevent exports from Guyanese businesses and, by extension, inhibit the growth of Guyanese enterprises.
“Accordingly, the Chamber of Commerce, as it did in 2018 with a previous MoU of a similar nature, strongly urges the government to refrain from signing any MoU with Trinidad and Tobago until these non-tariff barriers are removed.”
The Chamber of reiterated its disagreement with this action by the government of Guyana and urged that the long-standing NTBs be removed.
In a release yesterday, the Chamber welcomed the public commitment by the T&T Government to work with the government of Guyana to remove trade barriers between the two territories.
“The Chamber notes that it is intended for a commission, as well as a timeline, to be established for the removal of these barriers. The GCCI views this as a step in the right direction. The Chamber would like to encourage its private sector colleagues in Trinidad and Tobago to support its Government in the work to remove trade barriers. Such support would engender a relationship based on mutual respect and usher in a spirit of cooperation between the territories for advancement of the regional agenda and private sector development,” the Chamber said.