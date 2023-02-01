Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he is disturbed by the court award in excess of $2 million each in compensation to the nine men who were charged and eventually freed in the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.
Rowley was speaking to the media shortly after the opening of PriceSmart’s new Sustainable Solutions Plant in Couva, yesterday.
Rowley said: “As you know, the Cabinet has no role whatsoever in proceedings in the court, but we all follow it as it goes along and elements of it made public. I am in the same position that you are in. I’ve seen the news.
“It is very disturbing and as a result of that, I, too, I’m waiting to hear what the Office of the Attorney General has to say tomorrow (today), but clearly, this is an unsatisfactory situation and I am waiting to hear what the facts are, but this is not what one expects in situations like these.”
PM: I did not see merit list
He also addressed the nomination for Police Commissioner, which is scheduled to be voted on in Parliament on Friday.
With acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher as the front-runner for the position, the media asked the PM if it was a done deal.
He responded: “No. Nothing is a shoo-in. The Parliament will meet and the Parliament has to take a decision —and by Parliament, I mean all 41 of us.”
Though Christopher is due to retire in May, Rowley said: “One is not debarred when you’re coming up for retirement. One can go into contract at any time and whoever is hired there would be hired by contract, so that is not a problem. Only one name came back from PolSC (Police Service Commission).”
Rowley said he has not seen the merit list, and is waiting to see how it goes in Parliament later this week.
“I have not seen it (the merit list), it may never be sent to me but when one name comes up, the Parliament will adjudicate. If that name is not satisfactory, then you go back to what is on the list, which is what happened the last time,” he said.
“The system is working. The commission has taken the time. I was beginning to get a little concerned, but the commission has done its work and they made a recommendation for the Parliament. It is for the Parliament now to act. It is coming up on Friday because we are eager to get the post filled,” Rowley added.