Even though he was overseas during the threat of a cyclone, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was in constant contact with the acting Prime Minister and the ministerial team in charge of coordinating the preparation and response for the storm threat.
The Prime Minister was scheduled to return last night at midnight.
Addressing yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference, acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert said the suggestion of the creation of the ministerial team came from the substantive Prime Minister.
“He was the first person who spoke to me and said that from what he was seeing from the satellite imagery, the Government needed to put a ministerial team together, and he also kept in constant contact with me in terms of the decisions that we are making here on the ground,” he said.
Imbert said it was the substantive Prime Minister who decided that the Local Government Ministry, and not the Office of Disaster and Preparedness Management (ODPM), would take the lead in terms of communication with the public on information on the storm and the preparations required.
This was because the Local Government Ministry was deemed to be the first responder, Imbert said. He said ODPM is the unseen hand and acted as a coordinating agency, “and it worked well”.
Addressing the issue of the storm itself, Imbert said: “These storms are very difficult to predict. This was what was called a potential tropical cyclone, as compared to the tropical storm, etc. These storms can either develop into something that is much worse, or they can dissipate.
“In our case, we were very lucky in that the section of the storm that was threatening Trinidad dissipated. Tobago got quite a bit of rain, and Grenada got hit quite hard with winds, up to what I saw, of 118 kilometres per hour,” he said.
Imbert said he was advised that the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service does not act on its own, but seeks advice from expert sources in the region, and also had a close relationship with the US National Hurricane Center.
He said it was based on all the information available to the Meteorological Service, and the satellite imagery, that the storm warning was made.
“We are just spared the storm. It could have turned southwards. It could have done quite a lot of damage. I am really glad it didn’t, but I am also extremely pleased at the preparations that were made in the event that the storm had turned southward, had strengthened, had developed into a tropical storm,” he said.
Al-Rawi said Imbert’s experience as an engineer was very useful, as he was able to track storm times and arrivals long before it was received from anywhere else.
“Dr Rowley was in touch with all of us respectively, was in constant communication...So the substantive Prime Minister was locked in, but the acting Prime Minister in my view distinguished himself in ensuring that our team functioned well,” Al-Rawi stated.