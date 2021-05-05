The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) is advising the public of the relocation of the Roxborough Health Centre
On Wednesday the TRHA issued a press release stating that effective Monday (May 3), the Roxborough Health Centre commenced services at the New Roxborough Health Facility, located at Bloody Bay Connector Road, Roxborough.
According to the release, the following Primary Care Services can be accessed at the new facility:
• Maternal and Child Health Service
- Antenatal Clinic
- Post natal Clinic
- Family Planning Clinic
- Child Welfare Clinic
• Chronic Diseases Service
• Domiciliary Service (Home Visits)
• Nutrition Service
• Phlebotomy Service
• Walk-in Service
• Dental Service
• Pharmacy Service
• Laboratory Services will begin during the month of May 2021.
• Radiology Services such as X-ray, CT Scan and Ultrasound are in the final stages of commissioning. The start dates will be announced during the month of May.