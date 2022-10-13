The Roxborough Hospital move a step closer to fulfilling its mandate of providing 24-hour service and full inpatient care to the island of Tobago with the handing over of four key service areas by the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) on Monday.
In handing over the Inpatient Pharmacy and Pharmacy Storage, Alcohol Bond (area to store all flammable liquids), Oxygen Concentrator and the Mortuary, UDeCOTT’s director Janelle Berkley thanked the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection for partnering on such an important project.
Highlighting the important role each area will play, Berkley said the oxygen concentrator system will produce oxygen for patients at the hospital and can fill cylinders for use at other locations across Tobago.
She added: “The inpatient pharmacy will provide full inpatient services with a pharmacy storage area fully equipped for the processing and storage of pharmaceuticals for the hospital. There is also an external alcohol bond for the storage of all flammable liquids. The mortuary is currently equipped with a three compartment cold storage with additional space for increasing this number in the future if the Division and TRHA (Tobago Regional Health Authority) desires such.”
Dr Faith B.Yisrael, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, said the introduction of these services brings them closer to providing a 24 hour service at the facility.
Noting that the recent inclement weather once again proved that Tobago east needs equal access to quality health care, and that they are closer to achieving that, B.Yisrael said: “I cannot wait for us to say yes, we are finally open 24 hours, yes we are finally able to do inpatient care at the Roxborough Hospital.”
She thanked UDeCOTT, the TRHA and the medical team at the hospital for their hard work in operationalising different services at the facility. “The island is proud of what you have accomplished thus far,” she said.
Dr Nathaniel Duke, Medical Chief of Staff at the hospital, said that it is a milestone for the new services to be offered at this facility.
He noted that no hospital can function without the activation of these critical areas.
“The inpatient pharmacy is critical to every aspect of patient care delivery, the oxygen concentrator is a must, and of course, the mortuary services. With all these services being commissioned today, we look forward to entering the next phase in the service delivery process, which will include the activation of the inpatient clinical process.”
The hospital was designed and constructed by UDeCOTT, who also oversaw the variations that were requested by the Division.