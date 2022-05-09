Rudder celebrates 69

Calypso icon David Michael Rudder celebrated his 69th birthday in fine style last weekend, performing for and being celebrated by hundreds of adoring fans and patrons at the Live For Us concert experience, hosted by Nu-Wave Event Solutions Ltd, at Hyatt Regency Ballroom in Port of Spain on Saturday night.
MC Jason “JW” Williams kept the proceedings light and flowing smoothly, even as Culture and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell presented Rudder with a commemorative plaque on behalf of the event organisers following a masterful performance.
The plaque was commissioned by Nu-Wave to honour and celebrate Rudder’s numerous contributions to the music and cultural landscape of Trinidad and Tobago. The veteran entertainer also accepted some cake from Hyatt Regency, along with thunderous applause, standing ovations and scores of cheers and catcalls from the audience throughout his set.
Opening with the powerful and timeless “Calypso Music”, Rudder wasted little time getting down into the thick of the audience, as he braved the centre aisle and scores of excited fans, phones and cameras.
Displaying a level of confidence and complete crowd control seldom seen in recent times, Rudder led his audience gradually and graciously into the fulfilment of their own innermost desires: “I have to let you know tonight,” he quipped and punctuated with a suspenseful pause after his first song, “that your chair is your enemy!”
Launching into his hit collaboration with Carl Jacob, “Trini To De Bone”, which recently became the theme for a Trini-fied episode of the FX Network’s mega-popular US television series Atlanta, Rudder quickly built on the seed he had planted previously and elicited an uproar through the ballroom, saying: “I have to ask you all now...to really break away from your enemies...and stand up and wine for the real national anthem of Trinidad and Tobago!”
Patrons in the Ruby section up-front quickly embraced and surrounded the only artiste to ever win the Young King, Calypso Monarch and Road March titles all in the same year (1986), even as the vast majority of the assembly abandoned their seats for the moment and enjoyed dancing or singing out every word of the now classic refrain.
Fun and enjoyment
Following the hour-long intermission after Rudder’s performance, 2022 Essence Fest main stage act Kes The Band delivered their second live performance at home in as many weeks.
Commencing with the universal greeting song “Hello” and ending with the “people’s road march of 2019”, “Savannah Grass”, Kes added more layers of fun and enjoyment to the Live For Us experience with a bigger taste of Carnival than most experienced last February.
Paying homage to Rudder’s greatness, Kes saluted the veteran as one of their childhood icons and welcomed him back on stage to perform their 2013 collaboration, “Live Yuh Life (Like Yuh Playin Mas)”.
“Well, we can’t take the credit for this one,” said Kees Dieffenthaller in a dressing room interview during the intermission. “This whole concept is the promoter’s idea and I actually didn’t know that Rudder was on the cast as well until more recently, and then when I found out, it made perfect sense given the occasion and the moment in time.
“I covered Rudder in my school days, so I will always look up to him, even as we stand on the strength of his shoulders now and going forward. God bless him with long life and good health. He is a national treasure and a living legend, an icon, and we’re honoured to have reached a level where we can actually share a stage with him. It’s a very surreal feeling every time...”
Patrons enjoyed an opening performance from Jason “Fridge” Seecharan, as well as interludes from saxophonist Pedro Lezama and pannist Dajean Cain.
There were a few disparaging comments about the distribution system and limited assortment of food made available on the night, as well as the early closure of the bar and a few minor technical difficulties, but most patrons appeared to thoroughly enjoy the experience and the organisers took note of all the hiccups.
Nu-Wave events director Michael Sealy expressed tremendous gratitude to all patrons for their support and encouragement, all of the Hyatt and support staff, sponsors like Angostura Tamboo rum, and the cast of performers, entertainers, musicians and their support teams.
“This event is a dream come true and the result of many months of planning and timely execution by our team and all our providers,” said Sealy. “Special thanks to Minister Mitchell for attending and making himself available to pay tribute to Dr Rudder, to all the dignitaries and diplomats who responded and attended, all those wonderful patrons who came out and trusted us to provide a safe and enjoyable experience...just a huge thank you to everyone who was a part of this event and we look forward to the next one, as we bring a different experience to the landscape and evolve safely out of the pandemic lockdown period.”
Marketing manager Gleeson Job indicated that this was just the first instalment for the Live for Us event series.
“The focus is to provide premium local, regional and international entertainment in a safe environment to persons looking for a dynamic and mature new experience,” he said.