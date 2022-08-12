Renowned “Trini 2 De Bone” calypsonian David Rudder is also Caribbean to the bone, and has received the region’s highest award in the region to prove it.
Rudder, 69, received the Order of the Caribbean Community award on Wednesday, following a decision taken by the Caricom heads of government to confer the honour on him.
The Order of the Caribbean Community is an award given to Caribbean nationals whose legacy in the economic, political, social and cultural metamorphoses of Caribbean society is phenomenal.
It was initiated at the eighth Caricom Heads of Government’s Conference in 1987 and began bestowal in 1992.
In a release yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said the award was to be bestowed on Rudder at the 43rd Caricom Heads of Government Conference in Suriname back in July, but Rudder was unable to attend.
At the awards ceremony at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne presented Rudder with the award for his outstanding contributions to culture and the arts, spanning over three decades.
While reflecting on some of his hit albums such as The Hammer, released in 1986, and the hit song turned clarion call to “Rally Round the West Indies”, released in 1987, Browne praised Rudder as a cultural icon to the social fabric of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean as a whole.
Phenomenal talent
In a pre-recorded address on Wednesday, President of the Republic of Suriname and chair of the Caribbean Community Chandrikapersad Santokhi also thanked Rudder for his sterling contribution to calypso and to the region.
Similarly, assistant secretary general of Human and Social Development of the Caribbean Community Allison Drayton praised Rudder for raising the spirits of the region, noting that not only locals but everyone felt Trini to the bone as a result of his music.
Honoured by the regional award, Rudder thanked the Government and the entire Caribbean community, and urged young people to continue to learn and to never give up.
This is not the first time Rudder has been recognised for his phenomenal talent.
In 2015, he was awarded the honorary degree Doctor of Letters from The University of the West Indies, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Caribbean culture.
Giving us hits such as “Bacchanal Lady”, “Bahia Girl”, “Calypso Music” and “Dus in Dey Face”, Rudder began his musical career at the tender age of 11, singing with a calypso band.
In his teenage years, he sang back-up vocals in a calypso tent which was run by the Aldwyn Roberts, better known as Lord Kitchener.
And at age 24, he became the lead singer for the brass band Charlie’s Roots.
In 1986, Rudder stepped into the spotlight as he made the decision to become a solo calypsonian—and the rest is history. Over the years, he has travelled the world, sharing calypso music.
He grew up in Belmont, Port of Spain, and is also well known as a devout Baptist.