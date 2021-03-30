Attend anti-DUI classes before getting permit*

 

THREE police officers of the Mayaro police station are under investigation after they appeared intoxicated while on duty on Sunday.

The three constables were on mobile patrol in a marked police vehicle when they collided with a citizen’s vehicle at Guayaguayare, a police report said.

The report on the incident said that around 2 p.m. the constables were on patrol in the Mayaro district proceeding north along the Guayaguayare Road when upon reaching the vicinity of Taylor Street the police vehicle collided with the rear of the citizen’s vehicle.

No one was injured, but there was damage to the rear bumper of the citizen’s vehicle, and the front number plate of the police vehicle.

Both parties went to the Mayaro police station to file an official report on the collision.

The other officers at the police station allegedly observed the three officers involved in the collision appeared to be intoxicated, and Insp Ramlakhan and the Emergency Response Patrol supervisor Sgt Samlal were informed.

The report said that Cpl Ramlakhan requested from the constable driving the vehicle to subject himself to a breathalyser test, to which he allegedly refused.

The latter officer was taken to the Mayaro Health Facility where he was medically examined and a medical obtained on his behalf which suggested some level of intoxication, the report said.

Cpl Arjoon continued enquiries and subsequently received instructions to lay the charges of failing to submit to a sample of breath for testing and driving under the influence of drink as to render him incapable of driving the said vehicle.

Both vehicles was photographed and Cpl Ramlakhan is continuing investigations.

