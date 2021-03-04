WHEN a meal of stewed goat meat and rice laced with poison did not work out as planned as a means of murdering an allegedly abusive husband, the man was instead beaten over to death with a piece of wood while he asleep.
Today, the three people who admitted to committing the crime, a mother, her daughter and their male friend, were each ordered to serve a little over one year again in prison before they are to be released.
The sentencing took place during a virtual hearing before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas who was to preside over the murder trial against Geewan Pardassie, Ramdaye Ramlal and her daughter Kareen Ramlal.
But the trial did not take place. Instead, all three opted to plead guilty in January to the charge of murdering Anil Jadoo – Kareen Ramlal’s common-law husband in May of 2006.
While Justice St Clair-Douglas said he was of the view the starting point of sentence for such an offence was 24 years’ imprisonment, he noted that the guilty pleas warranted an automatic one-third reduction as set out in the Appeal Court case of Lauren Aguillera and Others against the State.
Further to that Justice St Clair-Douglas said the court also had to take into consideration the amount of time the accused had also spent in pre-trial custody. When those deductions were made, the judge ordered that each accused be made to serve only one year and two months’ hard labour beginning today.
Last month State prosecutor Ambay Ramkellawan presented the State’s evidence against the trio and outlined the orchestrated plan to murder Jadoo at his St Augustine home on the morning of May 3, 2006.
Just hours before, the victim had been drinking with his killers.
In presenting the facts, Ramkellawan stated Kareen Ramlal wanted Jadoo dead since he was constantly abusive towards her and could take the abuse no longer.