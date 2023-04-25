“RUN, babe!” were the last words from Dwane Saunders to his wife on Sunday night in South Oropouche.
Saunders and his wife, Akisha Balkissoon, 28, were walking on Oropouche Road metres away from the district police station when he was gunned down.
A resident ran into the South Oropouche Police Station around 6.45 p.m. and alerted officers that Saunders had been shot multiple times.
Saunders, 30, a father of one, of Coker Street, suffered multiple injuries and died on the street as Balkissoon knelt next to him and wept.
Police investigations revealed that a grey Nissan Teana pulled up alongside Saunders around 6.40 p.m.
A man wearing a mask and armed with a firearm came out of the vehicle, walked up to Saunders and fired several shots at him, then returned to the vehicle and it sped off.
Police officers searched the surrounding areas for the killer and getaway vehicle but no one was arrested.
Speaking to the media yesterday outside their home at Coker Street, Balkissoon, who shared a relationship with Saunders for ten years, broke down in tears as she recalled their last day together.
She said they went to the market that morning, and in the afternoon they were in their food cart where he helped her prepare a “Sunday lunch” meal of rice, callaloo, stewed pork and potato salad.
She said they packed the food to eat the meal at home and were walking on the street when a car pulled up nearby.
“They fired a shot from the vehicle. Then one person walked up to him and said, ‘You running? Don’t run. We catch you now,’ or something like that. He (Saunders) said, ‘What is this about’ and the man fired a shot and hit him on his arm. I was holding his hand. He pushed me away and said, ‘Run babe, run’. I still stood there and the man fired another shot at his throat. That is when I ran. I ran into a bar and stayed there for a few minutes. When the gunshots finished I walked back. He was covered in blood and that was it,” Balkissoon cried.
She said she was grazed by a bullet on her foot.
Balkissoon said, “Everyone knows my husband was not in anything. He is not a bad man. He used to his sell his weed but other than that, never. People used to envy him because we had a (food) business. Envy and jealousy. I cannot see anything else,” she cried.
Balkissoon said that she wanted justice for her loved one’s killing.
“He did not deserve this,” she said, adding that, on Monday, he had intended to start a new construction job building a wall at a friend’s house.
Saunders’ father, Dale Augustus, said, on Sunday evening, he was praying when he got the news that his son was killed.
Augustus said he and his son were not on speaking terms, but on Sunday morning Saunders dropped off a sack of flour at his home.
Asked about the motive for his son’s killing, Augustus said he may be connected to a car.
“He had friends all over the place and it might be a talk over a relative’s car, a Fielder wagon. Apparently, he (Saunders) talked to some people to try to get it back and that was it. They put him up.”
Augustus lamented the crime situation in the country.
“There is nothing anyone can do to stop the crime. You cannot put a police officer by every house. Crime will capture anyone, anywhere at any time.”
The father said that Saunders, last year, served two months in jail for failure to pay maintenance.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are continuing investigations.