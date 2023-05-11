A runaway truck crashed through the kitchen and dining room of a house in St Joseph on Wednesday afternoon, killing the driver.
The house was unoccupied at the time, where was extensively damaged.
The dead man has been identified as Lasana Chalmers, 38, of Phase 4.
He was at the wheel of a 4-tonne dump truck when he lost control of it during a descent along Nicole terrace, Maracas gardens, at around 5.10p.m.
People who rushed to the crash site found Chalmers behind the wheel. He could not be helped.
The home owner said the truck destroyed the rear wall, kitchen, dining room and appliances.
The truck was part o the fleet of the Bequipped Solutions Company, which transports building material.