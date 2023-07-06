President of Rwanda Paul Kagame has called on developing countries not to be comfortable blaming others for their problems, including the “harm we inflict on ourselves”.
“The starting point here is how we govern our own individual countries, striving to be the best we can be, with a culture of accountability,” he said in an address at yesterday’s plenary session of the 45th conference of the Heads of Government of Caricom at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.
“The geopolitical interests that underpin the international system are not going to change easily or quickly. Change won’t happen, just because it is the right thing to do, or because we point out the unfairness,” he added.
Kagame called for collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean, saying: “It is past the time for declarations of intent. We need to come together in real terms and focus on concrete initiatives which address the challenges that nations like ours face today. It is possible to do so.”
He said since Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley launched the Bridgetown Initiative last year, there were already changes in the global conversation on climate, vulnerability and debt.
“Countries like ours can’t print money when we face a crisis. We have to borrow. Yet some of us are no longer eligible for concessional interest rates,” Kagame said, adding, “We can work together to advocate for a more responsive and inclusive international financial architecture.”
He said tools like the United Nations Multidimensional Vulnerability Index reveal the special needs of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and he noted in Africa there were countries such as Seychelles which had similar financial difficulties as Caribbean nations. “But,” he said, “money isn’t everything, and we should concentrate on what we can do on our own, without waiting for anyone else’s approval or funding.
“As smaller countries, we gather strength by working together in our regional organisations, integrating our economies, and sharing infrastructure costs...
“As a start, Guyana, Barbados and Rwanda have embarked on a programme of mutual support for the local manufacturing of vaccines and medicines.
“The next step is to commit to a pooled procurement mechanism that will make these facilities sustainable over the long run,” he said.
Digital jobs
Kagame said another clear opportunity is to solve the issues of connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean in terms of transport and telecommunications.
“Digital jobs will be a critical driver for high-quality youth employment for our economies, and also a key lever for offering our brightest young people an alternative to migration,” he said.
He said in June 2024, Rwanda will host the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.
Noting landlocked countries and small-island states both faced climate vulnerability and financing needs, Kagame said: “We could think of it as a coalition of the landlocked and the sea-locked, if you will, working together to make sure our voices are heard.”
He said Caricom and the African Union were closely linked.
“The horrors of the Middle Passage and the indignities of colonialism join our people in a shared story of struggle, survival, resilience and ultimately, renewal,” he said.
He noted many intellectuals and professionals from the Caribbean served in Africa in the years after independence, helping to build its new institutions.
“The African diaspora, which is known as the Sixth Region of the African Union, has particularly called for deeper cooperation with the Caribbean, and this call has been reciprocated,” he said.
Addressing the issue of Haiti, Kagame said: “We cannot look away. Rwanda and Haiti enjoy long-standing ties of friendship. The history of my country shows that no matter how bad things are, nothing is beyond repair, and there is always a way forward.
“The turning point starts with the leaders in the country, and the wider region, at different levels, coming together to forge a new, unified path. When that process begins to occur, then external support can be part of the solution, instead of being part of the problem.
“Let us come together, as Africa and the Caribbean, and do the best we can for ourselves and our people. If we are determined to join forces, there is no one who can impede that. More importantly, it will benefit all of us. That is the message I came here to share,” he said.