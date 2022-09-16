S.M. Jaleel Co. Ltd has responded to the news that one of its most senior employee has been charged in the United States with a child sec crime.
The company said it accepted the resignation of its Vice President of Information Technology, Mr. Adil Mohammed on August 11.
" On hearing of the charge, the Company engaged him in dialogue which led to him submitting his resignation. Since the matter is currently before the Courts in the United States of America, and therefore sub judice, propriety demands that it is inappropriate to comment on the case. Our Company requires all employees and family members employed within the Company, to abide by the Company’s values, moral code of conduct and the laws pertaining to all the jurisdictions where we operate. Mr. Adil Mohammed is not a shareholder or a director of the Company."
S.M Jaleel is headquartered at Otaheite, south Trinidad.